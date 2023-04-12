Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Greek professional basketball player who currently suits up for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. He is a seven-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP, an NBA champion, and a Finals MVP. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Net Worth in 2023.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $70 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth in 2023 is $70 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Antetokounmpo was born on December 6, 1994 in Athens, Greece. As early as his teenage years, Antetokounmpo already started playing professional basketball. In 2011, he signed with Enosi Filathlitikos Athlitikou Omilou Zografou of the Greek B Basketball League, where he played for three seasons.

After showcasing his wares and honing his skills in Greece, Antetokounmpo attracted NBA scouts with his combination of talent, size, and skills. In 2013, he was selected in the first round with the 15th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Draft. Antetokounmpo proceeded to sign a three-year rookie contract, worth $8.6 million.

Unlike most NBA stars, it took some time for Antetokounmpo to get acclimated into the NBA. The Greek Freak only tallied 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on a bench role. During his rookie season, Antetokounmpo made waves in the public after taking a taxi cab to Western Union to send money to his family in Greece. After sending money to his family, the Bucks prospects failed to leave money for himself to take a taxi to Bradley Center for a game. Fortunately, a group of strangers decided to drive Antetokounmpo to the game.

After a quiet rookie season, the Bucks’ investment finally saw results. Antetokounmpo increased his scoring production to 12.7 points during his sophomore season before breaking out in the 2015-2016 season. In his third year in the NBA, Antetokounmpo tallied averages of 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

After a decent third season, the Bucks were convinced enough to place Antetokounmpo as their franchise cornerstone. As a result, the Bucks organization rewarded the Greek Freak with a four-year contract extension, worth $100 million.

After earning a more lucrative NBA contract, Antetokounmpo easily gave back to the franchise by registering the first of his seven consecutive NBA All-Star appearances. During the 2016-2017 season, he averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. During the same year, Antetokounmpo also made his first All-NBA team selection.

Since then, Antetokounmpo became a fixture in the All-Star Game. But in the 2018-2019 season, Antetokounmpo solidified himself as a bonafide NBA star after winning his first NBA MVP award. During that season, he averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. In the process, Antetokounmpo became the first MVP of European descent since Dirk Nowitzki in 2007.

After an MVP season, Antetokounmpo followed it up with another. He averaged a much improved 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. With his feat, Antetokounmpo became only the 12th player in NBA history to achieve back-to-back MVPs. Furthermore, while winning his second MVP, Antetokounmpo also received his first Defensive Player of the Year Award during the 2019-2020 season.

After winning two consecutive MVPs, there were rumors that the Greek Freak would bolt out of Milwaukee after a series of discussions that resulted in a stalemate. But despite the speculations, Antetokounmpo decided to stay put with the team that gave him the opportunity to shine in the NBA in the first place. As a result, Antetokounmpo inked a lucrative five-year contract extension, worth $228 million.

But while Antetokounmpo was collecting individual milestones, he also received flak for underperforming under the bright lights of the NBA playoffs. Fortunately for the Greek Freak, that all changed in the 2020-2021 season. Despite suffering an injury scare, the two-time NBA MVP registered a herculean effort to help the Bucks get past championship contenders in the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and the Phoenix Suns to win his first NBA championship and Finals MVP. It was also the franchise’s first NBA championship banner in five decades.

After registering a historic 50-point outing in the championship-clinching game, Antetokounmpo became the youngest Finals MVP since Kawhi Leonard in 2014. He is also only the third NBA player in history to win MVP, Finals MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year. The only other two players to achieve the feat were Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Apart from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Antetokounmpo also earns from various endorsement deals. He has partnered with several brands including Kronos Foods, Tissot, Hulu, T-Mobile, and Nike. As per sources, Antetokounmpo rakes in $10 million annually from his shoe deal with Nike. Moreover, he earns $9 million from other endorsements.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth in 2023?