It is a re-match of a 2023 World Cup Group Stage game as Spain takes on Japan. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Spain-Japan prediction and pick.

At the 2023 World Cup, it was dominated by Japan. Japan took a 4-0 victory in the game. Still, while Spain fell to Japan, they would move on to win the World Cup in 2023. Spain qualified for the 2024 Olympics after a semifinal victory over the Netherlands in the UEFA Women’s Nations League. Meanwhile, Japan clinched its spot in the Olympics with a victory over China in February. Japan has not had much success at the Olympics though. Their best result was in 2012 when they lost the final game of the tournament to the United States and took silver in the games.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Spain-Japan Odds

Spain: -195

Japan: +490

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 goals: -152

Under 2.5 goals: +114

How to Watch Spain vs. Japan in Nantes

Time: 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Spain Will Win

Aitnana Bonmati has been amazing for Spain in international play. Overall, in 49 matches and 35 starts for Spain in her career, she has 21 goals and six assists. In Euro Qualifying, she has scored twice already in two games. Further, she has shown to be great on the biggest of stages. She scored three goals and has two assists in seven games in the World Cup. She was also great at shooting in those games. Bonmati shot 19 times, with six on target, having just under one shot on target per 90 minutes of play. Bonmati also is great at creating opportunities. In the 2023 World Cup, she created 4.64 shots per 90 minutes of play.

Alexia Putellas will also be making an impact in this tournament. So far in Euro Qualifying, she has three assists in five starts. She also added four goals and three assists in seven games in World Cup qualifying. Patellas did not make the same impact in the World Cup, having just one assist in three starts and seven overall appearances. Jenni Hermoso comes into this competition playing great. In Euro qualifying, he has made six appearances and five starts. Hermoso has scored three times and has an assist in those games. She also made an impact in the World Cup, scoring three times with two assists.

Irene Paredes will be patrolling the defense for Spain. She was great on defense for Spain in the World Cup. Paredes was perfect in challenges, while also having 23 combined tackles and interceptions. Further, she had 28 clearances in the games.

Why Japan Will Win

Hinata Miyazawa looks to repeat her World Cup performance for Japan. In the 2023 World Cup, she won the Golden Boot, scoring five times and an assist in four starts and five total appearances. Further, she had an expected goal total of just 2.4 goals in the games. Still, it has been a struggle in international play for Miyazawa since then. In the eighth international games, with five starts, she has yet to score. Miyazawa still does have three assists in those games. Still, Miyazawa is great at creating chances. In the World Cup, she created 4.29 shots per 90 minutes of play. If Miyazawa can regain form from the 2023 World Cup, Japan will be able to stay in many games with her scoring.

Saki Kumagai will be the other major player for Japan. The center-back for Japan has been their best defender. Not only does she help push the offense, creating .4 shots per 90 minutes from her defensive position, she has been great on defense. In the World Cup, she won 100 percent of her challenges, while also having 7 clearances. Further, she made just one error that led to a shot in the game.

At midfield, Yui Hasegawa will be starring. She has scored 12 goals in 43 international starts in her career, while also having 12 assists. She is not a major scorer, but she is a great pass. Hasegawa created 4.59 shots per every 90 minutes of play, while in the World Cup, she created 1.15 goals per every 90 minutes of play. Further, she is a solid defender. Since 2023, she has not made an error leading to an opponent shot.

Final Spain-Japan Prediction & Pick

Japan will need to rely on their major players if they want to pull an upset here. They do have stars in Hinata Miyazawa, Saki Kumagai, and Yui Hasegawa. Still, Spain has too much firepower. They can control the wings on offense, eliminating the strong central defenders from Japan. With that, take Spain to come away with a victory in this first game of the 2024 Olympics.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Spain-Japan Prediction & Pick: Spain ML (-195)