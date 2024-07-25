We have officially reached the part of the NBA offseason where teams remain pretty dormant for the most part. With Summer League in Las Vegas concluding and only a few teams having the financial capability to still make moves in free agency, many organizations have scheduled their yearly summer vacations for the start of August. This is especially true with the Summer Olympics being held and a handful of stars around the league participating for Team USA. Still, the idea of trades being made looms large across the NBA, specifically in regards to Lauri Markkanen and Bruce Brown.

The NBA trade market has been dormant for the most part this offseason. Mikal Bridges was dealt to the New York Knicks, and Dejounte Murray found himself on the move to the New Orleans Pelicans. As a whole, many trades made around the NBA were by way of sign-and-trade this offseason during free agency due to all of the financial implications surrounding the first and second tax aprons.

Although there may not be as many deals made this summer as there were in years past, Markkanen and Brown are still two high-impact players that could be extremely beneficial to playoff-contending teams entering the 2024-25 season. In addition to these two, there are several other talents that are currently rumored to be on the trade block, which could make for an interesting negotiating period between now and the start of training camp in September for numerous teams around the league.

So, which players could possibly still be on the move by way of trade this offseason? Here are several hypothetical trade packages that could shake things up this NBA offseason.

Warriors land Lauri Markkanen

Golden State Warriors receive: F Lauri Markkanen, C Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz receive: F Jonathan Kuminga, G/F Moses Moody, C Kevon Looney, GSW 2025 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), GSW 2027 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), GSW 2030 1st Round Pick (If pick 1-20, if not, 2031 1st Round Pick with top-10 protections conveys)

The one player everyone is trying to get more information about regarding whether he will be traded or not in the coming weeks is Lauri Markkanen. Since Summer League, very little has come out of Salt Lake City on this front. Danny Ainge and the Jazz front office have made it clear to rival teams what it would take for the organization to consider trading their All-Star, and so far, no team has come back with a better offer since the first week of free agency, league sources told ClutchPoints.

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors have both held strong interest in Markkanen, as did the Sacramento Kings prior to acquiring DeMar DeRozan. Whereas the Spurs, sources said, have made Keldon Johnson and multiple first-round picks available in said trade talks with the Jazz, the Warriors have been the most aggressive team pursuing the Jazz star forward.

However, Ainge and the Jazz have circled both Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski as two players they would want in a trade for Markkanen, along with draft assets. The Warriors have been unwilling to offer Podziemski in any trade scenario this offseason, and they held Kuminga out of discussions for Paul George with the Los Angeles Clippers. Moses Moody and draft assets appear to be the focus of what the Warriors are wanting to surrender for Markkanen.

At the end of the day, if the path to landing the Finnish star is Kuminga, Moody, Kevon Looney, and several draft assets, the Warriors should strongly consider pulling the trigger here. Not only would they be able to keep Podziemski, who the organization is exceptionally high on heading into his second season, but the Warriors would also be able to invest their future in a proven scorer like Markkanen. Unlike the Jazz forward, Kuminga is still growing and has yet to prove he is worth a massive extension.

In this scenario, the Warriors would be getting two key building blocks for their future — Markkanen and Walker Kessler — who also put them in a position to once again contend for a championship when fully healthy. Although with Kessler being included in these trade conversations, the Jazz would very likely demand an extra first-round pick, or a pick swap at the very least.

If Kuminga is the reason why this trade is being held up, the Warriors are going to have to make a decision. Should the franchise keep Kuminga, who has a ton of two-way potential as a forward, or do they prolong their championship window by giving up a ton of future assets for Markkaken, who is in the final year of his contract? This is not an easy decision for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob to make this summer.

Bruce Brown, D'Angelo Russell, Dorian Finney-Smith 5-team trade

Los Angeles Lakers receive: G/F Bruce Brown

Toronto Raptors receive: F PJ Tucker, G Bones Hyland, F Caleb Houstan, LAL 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

Los Angeles Clippers receive: F Dorian Finney-Smith, F/C Christian Wood

Orlando Magic receive: G D'Angelo Russell

Brooklyn Nets receive: G Cole Anthony, F Cam Reddish, ORL 2025 2nd Round Pick, LAL 2027 2nd Round Pick, LAC 2030 2nd Round Pick

As crazy as this trade looks, it actually gives all five teams exactly what they need this offseason. The first order of business revolves around the Toronto Raptors and what they are planning with Bruce Brown.

When the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, Brown was the big name and contract that they received in return. A variety of teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, were interested in pursuing a trade for Brown ahead of the trade deadline last season. Ultimately, the Raptors opted to hold onto the championship-proven swingman and attempt to move him this offseason, as his contract increased by $1 million to $23 million for the 2024-25 season.

Los Angeles has maintained interest in Brown this offseason, sources said, which is why he could be the one player that makes the most sense for them as it pertains to making a championship run right now in LeBron James' final seasons. Brown was instrumental in the Denver Nuggets' success during their title run in 2023, and he would fill a lot of gaps as a two-way player who can provide a spark that the Lakers haven't had in their lineups. The best part about this five-team hypothetical deal is that the Lakers could add Brown while moving off of bad contracts.

Cam Reddish and Christian Wood are two players the Lakers aren't going to utilize, and the organization has interest in moving at least one of them in a trade this offseason. Although D'Angelo Russell has played well in a Lakers uniform and is looking forward to playing for new head coach JJ Redick, the former second overall pick is the only player that would make sense for Los Angeles to trade for Brown. Since the Raptors would have no use for Russell, he would be re-routed to the Orlando Magic, who have held interest in the 28-year-old.

Essentially, this giant trade scenario is a domino effect since the Raptors not needing or wanting Russell leads to him going to Orlando, who can now look to move Cole Anthony to a new team where he can have a chance to prosper. The Brooklyn Nets are rebuilding and currently have no long-term options in their backcourt besides Cam Thomas. Due to Anthony's athletic and scoring abilities, he could be the perfect complimentary guard to pair with Thomas moving into the future. If Anthony was to join the Nets, this would signal that either Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Johnson, or Dorian Finney-Smith would be on the move.

Finney-Smith is the easiest player for the Nets to deal this offseason, as his $14.9 million contract is manageable for a variety of teams to pursue. His two-way prowess and three-point shooting abilities would be needed by the Los Angeles Clippers, a team who just lost Paul George this offseason. The 31-year-old veteran wing would immediately provide value to the Clippers, helping cement their rotations alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Los Angeles would also be taking on Christian Wood's $3 million contract, which may not be the worst thing in the world since he would share backup center minutes behind Ivica Zubac with Mo Bamba.

So, what would the Raptors be getting out of all of this if they were to give up Brown, a move that would spiral into a multi-team trade? It is hard to imagine that Toronto can squander a ton of value for Brown at this time due to his decreased numbers during the 2023-24 season and the fact that he is in the final year of his contract. If the Raptors are able to add a first-round pick and young talent for Brown, they should take advantage of that opportunity because they are rebuilding.

Bones Hyland is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he would be a really strong bench scorer to have behind Immanuel Quickley. Caleb Houstan has never really received adequate playing time with the Magic to prove himself, yet the 6'8″ forward has shown flashes of his scoring potential on the perimeter. Toronto ranked near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting last season, an area in which Hyland and Houstan can provide value. The idea of bringing back PJ Tucker at 39 years old isn't appealing to the Raptors whatsoever, yet this would be a full-circle moment for both parties.

Tucker began his NBA career with the Raptors during the 2006-07 season, and he even returned to the organization during the 2016-17 season. While it is hard to imagine that they would keep him in this scenario, Tucker could wind up being a really strong locker room voice and mentor for the youth in Toronto.

Everything seems to work out really well in this trade for all five teams. The Lakers get Brown, whom they have had eyes for, and they do so by freeing up roster spots. This could potentially lead to them opening up the ability to sign players like Tyus Jones and Gordon Hayward to minimum contracts for the 2024-25 season. The Clippers and Magic remain in the playoff picture with their upgrades of Finney-Smith and Russell, respectively. For the Raptors and Nets, they continue their rebuilds with new, young talents in their backcourt.

Nets, Spurs trade involving Cam Johnson

Brooklyn Nets receive: F Keldon Johnson, ATL 2027 1st Round Pick (Unprotected, via SAS)

San Antonio Spurs receive: F Cam Johnson

Between now and the trade deadline, the Nets are going to be active in trade conversations. Ben Simmons is virtually untradeable at this point, even in the final year of his contract, but general manager Sean Marks is going to keep all of his options open in order to set Brooklyn up for long-term success. The first order of business for this team will be figuring out the futures of Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Bojan Bogdanovic in the wake of Mikal Bridges departure.

It is possible that all three players will begin the season with the Nets as their veteran leaders. It is also possible that at least one of these forwards finds themselves moved ahead of training camp, especially with the amount of interest Johnson is gaining.

The Kings inquired about Johnson's availability early on in the free agency period, and the sharpshooting wing has also generated interest from the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs, sources said. Scotto of HoopsHype has also reported that the Toronto Raptors have shown interest in Johnson. Now, it appears that recent rumors are linking the Magic and Warriors to former first-round pick as well.

The main reason why Johnson is generating so much buzz this offseason is because of the value he can bring as an immediate source of scoring next to star-level players. If there is one thing the Spurs need right now on the wing, it is proven scoring and shooting abilities since Victor Wembanyama is their featured star.

In addition to being an avid shooting weapon for Wemby to pass to, Johnson would be reunited with Chris Paul, as the two were teammates with one another when the Phoenix Suns made the 2022 NBA Finals. It is worth noting that Paul was Johnson's point guard during his two most prosperous seasons in Phoenix. With Paul dishing him the ball, Johnson shot a career-best 42.5 percent from three-point range during the 2021-22 season. Before he was traded for Kevin Durant, Johnson was shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range next to Paul in the desert.

The Spurs are by no means looking to sacrifice their entire future to win right now, but they have a ton of draft assets at their disposal. Keldon Johnson has also become expendable after recently moving to a bench role. Cam is an upgrade over Keldon, and the current Nets forward would drastically help change San Antonio's offense, which ranked 28th in three-point shooting last season.

Whether or not Brooklyn would demand more than one first-round pick, in addition to Keldon Johnson, is the main question in this scenario. From the Spurs' perspective, giving up Atlanta's 2027 unprotected first-round pick isn't a huge loss, especially since the Hawks are retooling and should be a middle-tier team in the Eastern Conference by the time this pick is utilized.

It is very possible that the Nets will demand at least two draft picks for Johnson in discussions this offseason.

Larry Nance Jr. adds size to Oklahoma City's frontcourt

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: F/C Larry Nance Jr.

Atlanta Hawks receive: F Kenrich Williams, F Ousmane Dieng, ATL 2025 2nd Round Pick, OKC 2027 2nd Round Pick

Clint Capela has been the big man the Atlanta Hawks have been interested in moving, dating back to last offseason. At the same time, the team hasn't been eager to move on from Capela, as they do value his production and the one-two punch that he provides with Onyeka Okongwu, who is expected to see his minutes increase moving forward.

This offseason has already been eventful for the Hawks, as they moved on from Dejounte Murray. The two-way All-Star guard was traded to the Pelicans in a deal that brought back a handful of assets to Atlanta. Along with two first-round picks, the Hawks landed Cody Zeller, EJ Liddell, Dyson Daniels, and Larry Nance Jr., who is arguably the organization's best trade asset right now.

Nance has just one more year left on his contract and is set to make $11.2 million during the 2024-25 season. Over the years, he has proven to be a solid defensive option in the frontcourt, as well as a strong interior presence as a rebounder. While he is oftentimes utilized as a power forward, Nance has the ability to be his team's center in small-ball rotations.

Any team searching for rebounding help this offseason is going to have interest in trading for Nance, especially since he is affordable from a contract perspective. Even after adding Isaiah Hartenstein, the Oklahoma City Thunder could utilize another frontcourt presence like Nance due to his defensive and rebounding tendencies. The best part about pursuing Nance is that Sam Presti wouldn't really have to give up much.

Of course, Nance's value is unknown at this time, and the Hawks could demand more than two second-round picks if a multitude of teams begin expressing trade desire. If the Thunder truly want him, they have a plethora of draft assets to utilize at their exposal, as Presti and Co. could sweeten their offer with a future first-round pick.

The fact of the matter in this scenario is that Kenrich Williams and Ousmane Dieng would likely be at the center of the conversation. Williams, who has been a steady role player in Oklahoma City, is under contract for three more seasons. The idea of landing Williams in a deal with the Thunder may not be the worst idea for the Hawks simply because the veteran can fill gaps right away off the bench, while also being a trade deadline asset given his smaller $6.6 million contract.

As for Dieng, he would be a young player the Hawks can take a swing on. The French forward still has two more years left on his rookie contract, and he could be of use to the Hawks, who are taking a step back after bringing in first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Perhaps new scenery and playing with Risacher, a fellow Frenchman, are exactly what Dieng needs to reach his full potential.

Whereas the Thunder add another experienced rebounder to solidify their frontcourt, the Hawks bring in second-round value, one of which is their own 2025 pick, and two players to round out their bench unit.

Knicks add big man depth

New York Knicks receive: C Nick Richards

Charlotte Hornets receive: F Keita Bates-Diop, WAS 2025 1st Round Pick (Top-10 protected), NYK 2027 2nd Round Pick

Step one for the New York Knicks this offseason was to bring back OG Anunoby, no matter how much his new contract was going to cost. The Knicks achieved this by giving the two-way star a new five-year, $212.5 million contract. The next order of business for this franchise was to give Jalen Brunson a new extension that was team-friendly, which they accomplished as well.

The icing on top of the cake for the Knicks this offseason was being able to reunite Mikal Bridges with Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. These four won a national championship together during their undergraduate years at Villanova in 2016. Bridges is yet another two-way wing that is going to put the Knicks in the championship equation alongside the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

The last order of business for Leon Rose and New York's front office is to figure out how to add depth behind Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson in the frontcourt. This is especially vital after the team was unable to re-sign Hartenstein, who departed for the Thunder.

Although Precious Achiuwa remains a free agent that the Knicks could bring back, Nick Richards is a very attractive name that teams have been watching closely with the Charlotte Hornets. While there is no trade noise coming out of Charlotte, they did recently sign Taj Gibson after drafting Tidjane Salaun last month. There are now quite a few players in the Hornets' frontcourt, which is why now could be the right time for them to move on from Richards, who is set to make $5 million each of the next two seasons.

Richards would be the ideal big man for the Knicks to add to their bench because of how strong of a rebounding presence he can be. In 67 games last year, 51 of which he started, Richards averaged career-highs in points (9.7), rebounds (8.0), and field goal percentage (69.1 percent). The Hornets big man can be really tough to stop in pick-and-roll sets, which would make him a serviceable rotation player for the Knicks with Brunson as their primary ball handler.

Whether or not the Knicks would need to add more value to this trade is the ultimate question. Keita Bates-Diop isn't a valuable player to be dealing, which is why the Hornets could request Miles McBride for extra depth in the backcourt behind LaMelo Ball. McBride, Bates-Diop, and Jericho Sims are the only remaining players the Knicks could realistically trade this offseason.

Overall, the value the Hornets would be getting here is fair for a player of Richards' talents. The Washington Wizards' first-round pick in 2025 that Charlotte would be receiving is top-10 protected, so this pick would ultimately turn into a top-eight protected pick in 2026. If it still doesn't convey by 2026, then the Wizards would send second-round picks in 2026 and 2027 instead. Essentially, the Hornets would view this trade as a 2026 second-round pick and two 2027 second-round picks for Richards.