The Los Angeles Dodgers are unsurprisingly leading their division, holding an eight-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks headed into Monday's action. Their offseason acquisitions of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow have paid off tremendously. But they are not about to sit out the MLB trade deadline. They have been attached to Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet for weeks now. Reporting from USA Today has attached them to Crochet and his teammates, centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. and reliever Michael Kopech.

That would be the biggest deal of the deadline and the biggest trade in recent memory in baseball. Robert Jr., when healthy, is among the best center fielders in baseball. Crochet would bring his 3.00 ERA and two additional years of team control to one of the best rotations in baseball.

Kopech made the move from the rotation to the bullpen this season and has been solid in 41 appearances for the White Sox. These three players would set the Dodgers on a crash course with the Philadelphia Phillies in a high-profile National League Championship Series. What would it take for the Dodgers to land this star-studded package?

Dodgers land Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr, and Michael Kopech

To get all three players, the Dodgers must be prepared to let go of a lot. The move would decimate their prospect pool and set the White Sox up for an expedited rebuild. They have not feared making these moves in the past, however. In 2021, they sent their numbers one and two prospects to the Washington Nationals. They brought on short-term pieces Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. This move would cost more because of both Crochet and Robert Jr.'s team control.

The deal starts with the Dodgers' top prospect, MLB.com's 47th-ranked player Dalton Rushing. He is currently playing for the AA Tulsa Drillers. He is hitting .258 in 65 games this season and has split time between catcher, his primary position, and first base. With the off-season signing of Will Smith through 2033, they can afford to part ways with Rushing before his debut. He is expected to make his MLB debut in 2025.

Outfielder Josue De Paula also joins the deal as the Dodgers' number two prospect. The next four players in their pipeline rankings are pitchers. The White Sox will take two of them and outfielder Kendall George to supplement this deal.

Dodgers receive: LHP Garrett Crochet, CF Luis Robert Jr., and RHP Michael Kopech.

White Sox receive: C/1b Dalton Rushing (LAD #1, OVR #47), Josue De Paula (LAD #2, OVR #67), RHP Nick Frasso (LAD #3), LHP Jackson Ferris (LAD #6), OF Kendall George (LAD #10).

Other potential deals between White Sox and Dodgers

That is a loaded deal, one that even a win-now team like the Dodgers might balk at. Adding Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. to their already stacked lineup would make them the World Series favorites. Mortgaging the future, however, is always a tough bet to make. The value in the trade for the White Sox comes from giving up their two best players, each with multiple years of control. Crochet hits arbitration this offseason and does not reach free agency until 2027. Robert Jr. has club options for 2026 and 2027. The Dodgers could acquire just one of them for a much more modest package.

The Dodgers could use a starting pitcher. With Kershaw and Glasnow just coming back from injury and Yamamoto still on the injured list, a special pitcher like Crochet would be the biggest addition they could make at the MLB trade deadline. Bringing in Kopech would be a quality move as well without taking too much prospect capital.

Dodgers receive: LHP Garrett Crochet, RHP Michael Kopech

White Sox receive: C/1b Dalton Rushing (LAD #1, OVR #47), RHP Nick Frasso (LAD #3), and OF Kendall George (LAD #10).

A similar deal would be appropriate if the Dodgers went for Luis Robert. There is no need for the White Sox to trade him at this deadline, as he is under contract for next year with no options. If they don't like any of the deals offered to them at the MLB trade deadline, the Dodgers could take another swing at the Winter Meetings. The Dodgers window is very long, with their entire core signed through at least 2027. There is no need to rush into a Robert Jr. move if they do not like the price. Whenever the deal does happen, it could look something like this.

Dodgers receive: CF Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox receive: Josue De Paula (LAD #2, OVR #67), LHP Jackson Ferris (LAD #6), and RHP Payton Martin (LAD #9).