Amid the ongoing drama surrounding the future of the award-winning Inside the NBA program on TNT, celebrities including the likes of Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks voiced their true feelings about everyone's favorite NBA-related show.

“I usually don't watch a lot of media, but definitely Inside the NBA is one of the shows that whenever I catch it on TV I try to watch for like five, ten minutes just because you're really funny. It's not just about basketball. You can see those guys out there. They're having fun. They're teasing one another and they're just being real, Antetokounmpo said (via Bleacher Report).

Antetokounmpo also singled out NBA legend and Inside the NBA regular Charles Barkley as someone he admires.

“Charles Barkley is so unique because I think he doesn't have no filter like. He's gonna speak the truth. He's gonna speak whatever is on his mind. That's why I think a lot of people respect him. A lot of times that he comes out with things that they'll make no sense. But at the end of the day, you respect the guy that speaks the truth to you, has no filter, and at the end of the day he has fun with it.”

Stephen Curry shows love for Inside the NBA

Another two-time NBA Most Valuable Player in Stephen Curry broke down why people love Inside the NBA.

“Most people look forward to the post-game show as much as actually watching the game. And I think for me, as a fan of basketball, even when I'm out on the court playing, I'm sitting on the couch watching, you look forward to the jokes and the back-and-forth, races to the big screen with Kenny [Smith], and all that,” Curry said.

“It just adds an element of entertainment. And you know, the discussions about what's going on in the league and all that type of stuff they do a great job.”

Apart from Antetokounmpo and Curry, other personalities who showed love for Inside the NBA were Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban, hip hop royalties in Snoop Dogg, Quavo, and Common, Dan Patrick, and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

A show as beloved as Inside the NBA can always expect people to keep showing their support for it. Although its future is not in the hands of the fans, their voice still matters.