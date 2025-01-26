The 4 Nations Face-Off is just a few weeks away and Team Canada is looking to continue their international dominance. They have won two of the last three international best-on-best tournaments, the 2016 World Cup and the 2010 Olympics. Their defensive core took a hit on Sunday with news from the Golden Knights. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has withdrawn from Team Canada with an injury.

“Update: Alex Pietrangelo will be withdrawing from the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off to tend to an ailment and prepare for the remainder of the regular season with Vegas,” the Golden Knights posted on Sunday.

Pietrangelo was one of seven defensemen on the original Team Canada roster. His Golden Knights teammate Shea Theodore, Avalanche teammates Cale Makar and Devon Toews, the Flyers' Travis Sanheim, Jets' Josh Morrisey, and Blues' Colton Parayko were the other six. He will be replaced on the roster before the event by general manager Don Sweeney.

Of Team Canada's snubs from the original 4 Nations Face-Off roster, Evan Bouchard is one that drove a lot of conversation. He is the power-play quarterback for the Edmonton Oilers, which is one of the best units in the league. But that does not replace Pietrangelo's biggest skill which is defensive-zone play.

Team Canada needs a dominant defender to replace Alex Pietrangelo

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Sunday that Team Canada is already in discussions to replace Pietrangelo. “The deadline is Feb 11, the day before Canada plays Sweden. But the desire is to do it before [the] team arrives in Montreal,” Friedman reported.

So there is time for Team Canada to find their guy amid the plenty of choices. Islanders youngster Noah Dobson was also considered a snub but he is also hurt. The signing of Tony DeAngelo indicates he won't be back anytime soon. Devils defender Dougie Hamilton is a veteran with great defensive acumen. He should be considered for the role.

The original idea for Team Canada was to have Pietrangelo play with Theodore, recreating their Stanley Cup-winning pair. Makar and Toews would do the same thing. But Vegas does not have any other Canadian defenseman worth the call-up despite another great defensive season team-wide.

Vince Dunn is having a nice season for the Kraken, Mackenzie Weegar is revitalizing his career with the Flames, and Jared Spurgeon is back healthy. But none of those are better options than Hamilton, who has been in the Norris Trophy conversation since he joined the league.