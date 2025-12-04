As he said, fans have “earned” Chad Powers Season 2, as Hulu has made a decision on Glen Powell's show.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, Hulu announced that Chad Powers has been renewed for a second season. Fans were hyped up in the comments, with one commenting, “Best Christmas gift ever! Go Fish,” on the official Chad Powers' post.

If you ever commented “SEASON 2 WHEN???” this one's for you. 👀 Chad Powers is officially renewed for Season 2. 🐟 #ChadPowers pic.twitter.com/RWnDXJJcfS — Chad Powers (@chadpowershulu) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

So, expect the second season to come relatively soon. The announcement did not indicate when cameras would start rolling, and given Powell's booked Hollywood schedule, fans will have to keep an eye on future developments.

Glen Powell said he's already got ideas for Chad Powers Seasons 2 and 3

Speaking to ClutchPoints in November 2025, Powell revealed that he and series co-creator Michael Waldron already “have a really strong idea of what we'd want to do in a Season 2 and 3.”

He continued, “We have an amazing arc to the whole journey, but you know that that's up to the people to decide.” While Hulu didn't green-light a third season yet, Powell and Waldron will have a chance to bring their Season 2 ideas to life soon.

Chad Powers is based on Eli Manning's iconic Penn State sketch from Eli's Places. In the original sketch, Manning went undercover during Penn State's walk-on tryouts. He wowed coaches and players who didn't know he was under the prosthetics.

In the Chad Powers series, Powell plays Russ Holliday, a once star quarterback whose career is turned upside down after a fumble in a championship game. Years later, he attempts to try out for the South Georgia Catfish under the alias Chad Powers.

Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn also star in the series. Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford, and Colton Ryan have recurring roles.