The Vegas Golden Knights made a controversial signing earlier in the season, bringing in Carter Hart. The former Philadelphia Flyers goalie was one of five players found not guilty in a sexual assault trial earlier this year. He was placed on leave, but is eligible to return on December 1, per a league ruling. The Golden Knights are expected to have Carter Hart in the net for the first time since the Hockey Canada trial on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Per sources, I’m told G Carter Hart is likely to make his debut start and return to @NHL action with @GoldenKnights this coming Tuesday night. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/hEEOuNcFwq — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported the news on Sunday. Hart has been with the Henderson Silver Knights – Vegas's AHL affiliate – since November 16. In three games, he has a 3.07 goals-against average and a .839 save percentage. Despite those poor numbers in a small sample size, the Golden Knights are going to call him up.

The Golden Knights have been without Stanley Cup Champion Adin Hill for most of the season. While Akira Schmid has been playing well, third-stringer Carl Lindbom has not been up to their standard. Hart will fill the net on important nights when Schmid needs a night off. Without a backup that can win games, Vegas will continue to slide in the standings.

The Golden Knights are holding onto the third spot in the Pacific Division and are just one point out of the division lead. But they also just lost five consecutive games and only have a three-point cushion over the playoff line. The Knights have not been their dominant selves this year, and they hope that a new goalie can change their fate.

But there are fans across the league, and in Vegas as well, who are incensed about the choice to hire Hart. He is the only defendant to sign a contract so far. And a not guilty decision has not been enough for some to welcome him back into the league. How will the Vegas fans respond when he hits the ice on Tuesday?