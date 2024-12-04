Best-on-best international hockey returns to the NHL in February. The 4 Nations Faceoff begins that month and the teams are already shaping up. Team Sweden announced their roster on Wednesday afternoon, and we also learned of the Team Finland roster for the tournament. Now, Hockey Canada has confirmed the squad for Team Canada.

Some players were certainly no surprise. For instance, fans knew Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon were going to skate for Team Canada at the 4 Nations. Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is another name among the initial six members of the roster.

The 4 Nations Faceoff is a best-on-best international tournament between four different countries. Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden will compete for bragging rights. This tournament replaces the NHL All-Star Game, which resumes in 2026.

The 4 Nations serves as a preview for the Winter Olympics in 2026. NHL players had not skated in the Winter Olympics since Sochi 2014. Moreover, this is the NHL's first best-on-best international tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The World Cup of Hockey is expected to return and alternate with the Olympics moving forward.

The 4 Nations Faceoff will be held in two locations. Montreal, Quebec, Canada will host games at the Centre Bell, home of the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes will host other contests. TD Garden is home to the Boston Bruins.

Team Canada has found a lot of success on the international stage in recent years. Hockey Canada won Gold at the IIHF Men's World Championship in 2023. However, the Canadians finished in a disappointing fourth place during the tournament this past summer.

Team Canada enters the 4 Nations Faceoff as one of the favorites to win it all. They certainly have the star power to make some legitimate noise at the tournament. The 4 Nations Faceoff kicks off on February 12 and ends on February 20.