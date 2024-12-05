The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters are now set and Team Canada is looking for another title. They won the most recent best-on-best tournament, the 2016 World Cup, and are adding some of the NHL's best players. As with every Canadian team, there are players left off that would make many other teams. Who are Canada's biggest snubs? Connor Bedard is certainly among them.

The 2023 top pick has had a rough start to his NHL career. He is on the Chicago Blackhawks, who do not have a competitive roster around him. He has played very few meaningful games in the NHL, so this would have been a great experience for him. Plus, Canadians are familiar with Bedard wearing the red and white, as he was dominant in their 2023 World Juniors victory.

Bedard rewrote the record books in 2023, setting the all-time Canadian record with 23 points. He also surpassed Jaromir Jagr's record for points by a player under 18. While his pro career has been disappointing so far, Bedard can still be an NHL star, and playing in meaningful games will only help. He excels with the Maple Leaf on his chest and could be on the 2026 Olympic team.

The issue with adding Bedard to the team is the forward depth Canada possesses. Like many past Canadian teams, the forwards are the strongest part of this team. Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon could be a top-line and there would still be enough center depth. They did not need Bedard, so they did not take him.

John Tavares is in the same boat as Bedard despite their 15-year age gap. The Maple Leafs veteran made the 2014 Olympic and 2016 World Cup team. Even though he is having a solid season, he likely won't be on the 2026 Olympic team.

Canada had a couple of surprises on their roster

Seth Jarvis would be the one surprising forward on the Canada roster. He is 22 years old, so it is fair to think he will be on the 2026 Olympic team. Keeping Tavares as a part of the core when Jarvis has a much better chance to make next year's team does not make a ton of sense. Jarvis will play a limited role for Canada but international experience is important.

On defense, there were four defensemen for two spots. Colton Parayko and Travis Sanheim made the team while Noah Dobson and Evan Bouchard did not. Those choices show that General Manager Don Sweeney is prioritizing defense with his blue-line picks. Dobson and Bouchard make their hay as power-play operators on their NHL teams and Canada did not need that. Cale Makar is one of the best in the world at that and will be manning the PP for Canada.

Expand Tweet

The final surprise was Brandon Hagel making the team over Zach Hyman. Canada is coached by Jon Cooper, who is Hagel's coach with the Lightning. Hyman, however, is a linemate with Connor McDavid in Edmonton. Sweeney and Cooper picked Hagel because of his defensive ability and trust from the coach. That isn't everything though, as long-time Bolt Steven Stamkos missed the team.

The biggest issue for Canada is their goaltending, so no matter who they picked it would be notable. Which goalies did they bring and did they make the right choices?

Which goalie will start in the 4 Nations Face-Off?

For multiple generations, Canada has produced the best goaltenders in the world. From Martin Brodeur to Roberto Luongo, Carey Price, and Marc-Andre Fleury, they always had a superstar goalie. The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off roster does not have a star goaltender. Their picks were always going to be difficult, as none of the options excelled in the first quarter of the season.

Team Canada selected Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, and Samuel Montembeault to play on their 4 Nations Face-Off team. Two of these goalies have won Stanley Cups, so it is not all bad. But Binnington and Hill have struggled this year. The biggest surprise is that Logan Thompson did not make this team, as he has been important to the Capitals' great start.

Binnington and Hill have both shown their ability to live up to the moment. If Binnington is his 2019 self or Hill reverts to 2023, Canada will be just fine. But if they continue their poor play, it could be a rough tournament for Canada.

The 4 Nations Face-Off begins on February 12 in Montreal.