Trae Young is back for the Hawks.

Trae Young is set for another battle with draft-night foil Luka Doncic. The Atlanta Hawks star sat out his team's last two games while recovering from a concussion and was initially listed as questionable to play in Friday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Just a couple hours before tipoff at State Farm Arena, though, Atlanta announced that Young is available to play.

Starting center Clint Capela and reserve wing Wesley Matthews were also questionable on the injury report, but will take the floor against Dallas. Bench big man Bruno Fernando, however, was downgraded from questionable to out.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game vs. Dallas: Clint Capela (left calf contusion): Available

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain): Available

Trae Young (NBA concussion policy): Available Bruno Fernando (left lower back spasms): Out

Mouhamed Gueye (right low… pic.twitter.com/dwlBHMBIKQ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 26, 2024

Young suffered the concussion in the Hawks' blowout home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 20th. He took a charge in transition on Cleveland wing Isaac Okoro with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter, getting elbowed in the face before falling to the ground. Dejounte Murray quicked subbed in for Young and he never returned to the game.

Atlanta went 0-2 without Young, falling by double-digits on the road to both the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Atlanta enters Friday's action at 18-26, one game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for tenth place in the East and final spot in the play-in tournament.

Young and Doncic were famously traded for one another on draft night in 2018 after the Hawks selected the Slovenian superstar with the No. 3 overall pick. The Mavs then took Young two selections later, trading his draft rights and a 2019 first-round pick that became Cam Reddish to Atlanta to bring Doncic to Dallas.

The Hawks and Mavs tipoff at 4:00 p.m. (PT).