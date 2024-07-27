After an offseason full of anticipation, intrigue, and in-depth debates among fans across the NFL, the Green Bay Packers have officially made it official: Jordan Love is sticking around in Wisconsin on a historic four-year, $22o million contract extension.

That's right, despite only starting for the Packers for one full season, Green Bay clearly liked what they saw in the former Utah State product, handing him the grandest quarterback contract on a per-year basis of anyone to ever sling a pigskin, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

“Sources: Packers QB Jordan Love has agreed to a 4-year extension worth $220M, which makes him the highest-paid QB in NFL history despite only starting 1 full season,” Ian Rapoport wrote. “Deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta and Andrew Kessler of Athletes First.”

Tua Tagovailoa, hopefully, you enjoyed being the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, as your record lasted all of a few hours.

Jordan Love's rise with the Packers has been historic

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Love only appeared in 10 games with one start over his first three seasons with the Packers, completing just 50 passes for 606 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay's backup quarterback.

While he was able to finally ascend to the mantle he was drafted to fill once Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, earning his second-ever start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, the collegiate Aggie didn't truly come into his own until November, when he threw for at least 250 yards in seven of the team's last nine games on the way to a 6-3 record.



Can Love prove that his performance down the stretch last season was no fluke? Will he take the Packers back to the playoffs and even deeper with an extra $220 million in his pocket? Fans in Green Bay would love to see it, as that would mean they will have a very good team not just in 2024 but beyond.