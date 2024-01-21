Young was in the midst of an exceptional season averaging 26.9 points and 10.8 assists per game.

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young has been placed in the league's concussion protocol after a situation happened in Saturday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers according to Arian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Before sustaining the injury, Young scored 15 points, recorded five assists, and collected one rebound in 28 minutes of play.

Atlanta has placed Trae Young in the league’s concussion protocol. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2024

This was a likely result to happen to Young as Hawks head coach Quinn Snyder said after the game that the star was being evaluated for a possible concussion according to Brad Rowland. On the season, Young is averaging 26.9 points, 10.8 assists, and three rebounds per game as he is the featured player on Atlanta.

Quin Snyder said postgame that Trae Young is being evaluated for a potential concussion. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 21, 2024

The way he sustained the blow to the head is by drawing a charge on Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro where he took an elbow to the face. The 25-year old was down in pain after the play was called dead.

Here's the play where Trae Young sustained the concussion after taking an inadvertent elbow from Isaac Okoro. The Hawks say there is no timetable for his return.https://t.co/uPgQXaQfED https://t.co/P70lB3DuCD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

With the absence, the workload is likely to increase for players such as Atlanta stars Dejounte Murray and De'Andre Hinter as they could very well step up. Despite Murray being rumored to be in trade talks, he stepped up tremendously when Young missed last Friday night's game against the Miami Heat where he led the team with 22 points and hit the eventual game-winning three-point shot with two seconds left.

There is no news on the possible time table of when Young can return to the lineup as concussions and stints in the protocol can differ by each person. He will surely be missed as the Hawks have been struggling this season as they are 18-24 on the season which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference. Their next game is Monday night as they will travel to take on the Sacramento Kings.