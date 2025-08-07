WWE Women's Champion Naomi walked out of the first-ever two-night Summerslam with a resounding victory, defeating contenders Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. But, even more special, she got to share it with her father. During her entrance to the match, her father, Shawn McCray (known by his stage name Derek Mack), played her entrance theme on an electric guitar.

Many people may not know that Mack is an HBCU alumnus. He attended Bethune-Cookman University, where he majored in Business Administration. During his time there, he joined the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega and was an active member of the Basketball Team, gospel choir, and band, per his LinkedIn.

He shared an article on LinkedIn about his time at Bethune-Cookman, revealing that during college, Derek formed his second band, “Sporty.” The band quickly gained popularity on campus and throughout the city. They became the opening act for all the college concerts and performed at local nightclubs and hotels across the state. He shared that after graduating from college, he began touring and performing alongside renowned artists such as Cameo, George McCrae, The Dazz Band, Gwen McCrae, The Commodores, BB King, Taylor Dayne, and Timmy Thomas.

Those moments ultimately resulted in him playing out his daughter Naomi for a monumental moment in her storied professional wrestling career, as they shared a collective moment that is special in their family history. Naomi put on an amazing showing during the triple threat match, using her wits and athletic ability to beat out two former WWE Women's Champions in Ripley and Sky.

She now embarks on her next journey in her championship reign, where she will likely defend her title at WWE's Clash In Paris on August 31st.