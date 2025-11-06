22-year-old Clark Atlanta alumna Jayden Williams has made history, winning the mayoral race in Stockbridge, Georgia, and unseating incumbent Mayor Anthony Ford. Williams received 53.8% of the vote (2,909 votes) while Ford received 46.1% (2,489 votes)

Williams released a statement about his victory via his official campaign social media:

“Yesterday, we made history — becoming the youngest mayor in our city’s history and the youngest African-American mayor in Georgia.

I’m deeply grateful to my family, friends, supporters, and especially my campaign team, the ones who worked day and night to connect with every voter across our community.

This victory belongs to all of us. I’m committed to building a better, stronger Stockbridge, and now that we’re elected, we’re going to do it together.

We’re all in for Stockbridge. Let’s get to work.”

The historic victory adds to Williams’s already impressive resume. While at Clark Atlanta, Williams was a political science major and graduated last Spring. While attending the institution, Williams served twice as a scholar for the White House Initiative on HBCUs and represented the institution on campus during his tenure as Freshman Class President and Student Government Association Treasurer.

Williams sat down for an interview with HBCU Pulse Radio in January and spoke about how his student leadership journey shaped him.

“When I tell you, and you know at any HBCU, running an election is just as hard as running this election for public office,” Williams said. “It’s all about persuading your community, persuading your peers to let them know that you're willing to do the work.”

He also boasts experience in Stockbridge politics, having served as Youth Mayor Emeritus of the City of Stockbridge Youth Council and as Chairman Emeritus of the Youth Leaders of Henry County. His campaign was rooted in affordability, as he proposed strategies that included using economic initiatives to lower taxes for residents, supporting small businesses, and boosting tourism by celebrating Stockbridge’s historical significance.

In his interview on HBCU Pulse Radio, he also emphasized the importance of building an inclusive administration.

“I want to bring the voices of the community into City Hall,” he said. “I want to make sure that residents feel they’re part of decision-making processes that impact their daily lives. For me, it’s all about partnership.”