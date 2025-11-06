Alabama State has had a phenomenal season, driven primarily by the transcendent play of Andrew Body. Historically, the Hornets competed on the back of their defense under coach Eddie Robinson Jr., capable of holding high-powered offenses like Jackson State and FAMU in check, though he never beat them at their respective heights. A key reason was the lack the offensive firepower to truly match the SWAC's best.

Body changed that, emerging as arguably the best quarterback in HBCU football due to his high-efficiency passing and elite ability to move the ball with his legs, often leading the team in rushing yards. While the early October loss to Jackson State put their SWAC Championship hopes in jeopardy, the larger crisis hit last Saturday: Body sustained an injury after rushing for a crucial touchdown in the narrow victory over Prairie View A&M.

Given his history of injuries, including the one that sidelined him after a phenomenal start in the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge, this injury could change the entire championship calculus for Alabama State, forcing them to turn to backup quarterback Te'Sean Smoot as Body heals up.

Fortunately, the Hornets proved they can adjust without their star. Once Body went down against Prairie View, ASU leaned heavily on the run game, rushing an astonishing 41 times for 213 yards and four touchdowns to secure the victory. Smoot only attempted nine passes, relying instead on running backs like Jamarie Hostzclaw and the defensive unit. Against Texas Southern, ASU will need Smoot to provide some of Body’s magic to emerge victorious.

On the other side, Texas Southern has exceeded all expectations under head coach Chris Dishman. Dishman had expressed confidence in his team's competitiveness early in the season.

“We’re going to be in Atlanta,” Dishman said in August on the weekly SWAC Coaches Call. “That’s our goal. Our goal is always going to remain the same no matter who’s on the other side of the football or not. Our goal is to win the West. Our goal is to win in Atlanta and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Article Continues Below

and TSU nearly seized the SWAC West crown early, only a last-second touchdown away from Prairie View A&M preventing them from leading the division outright. The Tigers boast a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback KJ Cooper and running back Athlean Renfro, who has been prolific this season, amassing 651 yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries heading into this matchup.

The irony of this game is rich, as TSU is Body’s former institution, where he was a star before transferring. It is unfortunate that he won't have the opportunity to face his old program, but TSU's recent form complicates their path: their solid season progress was halted by a shocking 33-14 loss to Alcorn, a team that has been gaining serious momentum over the past couple of weeks.

In Body’s absence, Alabama State must rely on its core weapons, like Hostzclaw, to carry the load. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, my pick is still Alabama State. TSU's recent loss to Alcorn has shaken my faith in their ability to compete effectively in a high-stakes matchup against the second-best team in the SWAC East.

Prediction: Alabama State has a clear mission to keep its championship hopes alive, and I believe their focus, along with their depth in the run game and proven defensive stability, will allow them to find a way to emerge victorious without the transcendent talent of Andrew Body.