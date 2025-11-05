Some heavy hitters from the entertainment industry will be joining the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival this year. The festival is returning to Howard University for the third year in a row with this year’s theme: “Elevate Future Storytellers.” This year the festival will be honoring some of the best in the industry during Cafe Mocha Radio’s 15th Anniversary Salute THEM Awards. Ryan Coogler, Lynn Whitfield, and Marsai Martin are some of this year’s honorees.

Martin, who is a powerhouse in her own right, serves as this year’s HBCUFLF Creative Ambassador. The Salute THEM Awards will take place November 6th at the Howard Theater. During the ceremony, Coogler will receive the inaugural HBCU First LOOK “I Aspire” Global Impact Award presented in partnership with Howard University’s Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts.

This award, being presented by the Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts, is even more special because Coogler and Boseman worked together on Black Panther. Black Panther earned $1.3 billion worldwide and was the second highest-grossing film of 2018. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned Coogler his first Academy Award. His latest film, Sinners, earned $367 million worldwide. Receiving an overall response from both critics and fans, The Hollywood Reporter listed the film on its list of the “25 Best Horror Movies of the 21st Century.” Coogler’s projects often feature notable Black actors who have taken the acting world by storm. Those who have done so include the immensely talented Lynn Whitfield.

Article Continues Below

With a career spanning almost 50 years, Lynn Whitfield needs no introduction. The epitome of beauty and talent, she will be returning to her alma mater, Howard University, to be honored alongside Coogler and Martin. Known for her roles in projects such as Eve’s Bayou, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, The Josephine Baker Story, and Greenleaf, Whitfield is an industry legend with the talent and resume to match. Most recently she wrapped up her role as Alicia on the hit TV series The Chi. Just like Whitfield, Marsai Martin is well on her way to becoming a household name.

We met Martin as Diane Johnson on the hit ABC sitcom Black-ish. Since the show ended, Martin has taken over the industry both behind and in front of the camera. She has starred in and produced several projects, including the films Little and Fantasy Football. Martin holds three Guinness World Records as the youngest Hollywood executive producer for her work on Little.

Martin, Whitfield, and Coogler will be joined by other attendees, including Ben’s Chili Bowl co-founder Virginia Ali, AARP EVP Edna Kane Williams, singer Kenny Lattimore, philanthropist Angel Gregoria, and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival will take place November 6-8 at Howard University. Tickets are available here.