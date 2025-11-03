UAPB pulls off a miraculous victory over Memphis, scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter to notch their first win of the season. The win marks UAPB’s first against Memphis since November 2011 and was secured by an incredible 25-10 scoring surge in the final quarter. The Lady Lions entered halftime trailing by 10 points, 36-26, before their fourth-quarter barrage sealed the victory.

UAPB’s win was fueled by two dominant individual performances from the backcourt. Junior guard Indiya Bowen led all scorers, finishing the game with 29 points and 9 rebounds. Bowen was highly efficient, connecting on three three-pointers and nailing eight free throws on 12 attempts.

Bowen received major support from Jailah Pelly, who delivered a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, along with three steals and two three-pointers. Both Bowen and Pelly combined to outscore the Memphis Tigers' primary threats.

For Memphis, the effort was led by Chae Harris, who finished with 19 points, and Daejah Richmond, who contributed 14 points and three steals. While Memphis maintained their lead for most of the contest—largely due to their defense—the Lady Tigers struggled to contain UAPB late. Memphis held UAPB to just 3-of-17 shooting (17%) in the second quarter, leading to the halftime gap. UAPB's halftime adjustments paid off instantly, as they exploded in the fourth quarter, shooting 45% from the floor.

The Lady Lions were also dominant on the boards, securing 19 second-chance points compared to Memphis' eight, giving them crucial extra possessions that helped them stay in the game and eventually seize the lead. Although Memphis held an advantage in points off turnovers (20 points), the two teams were evenly matched in nearly every other metric, including fast break points (15-15) and points in the paint (30-26 in favor of Memphis).

This monumental victory is vital for the UAPB program, which is currently in a rebuilding phase. The team is now led by new head coach Erica Leak, who took over following the departure of Dawn Thornton. Thornton, who secured an upset victory over in-state foe Arkansas during her tenure, is now the head coach at Alabama A&M.

This impressive win validates Coach Leak's key additions via recruiting and the transfer portal, establishing the Lady Lions as a competitive force heading into SWAC conference play in January. Next up, the Lady Lions face the University of Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET.