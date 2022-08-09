Insanely cute Mark Zuckerberg rookie card pops out of nowhere to go for auction

Rookie cards are all the rage these days in the hobby. Just recently, one that features Julio Rodriguez and his signature on it sold on Goldin for $276,000. Of course, there are others that have lit the market on fire but there’s one out there that will surely be in a league of its own. We’re talking about this Mark Zuckerberg rookie card, one that features him as a kid, and there’s nothing like it in the hobby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trove (@findyourtrove)

In a video posted by Find Your Trove on Instagram, a custom 1992 Irvin Simon Inc. Mark Zuckerberg rookie card authenticated and slabbed by SGC is featured. The baseball card itself is owned by Allie Tarantino, the counselor for a camp Zuckerberg attended over 30 years ago. It was gifted to him by the Met/Facebook founder and he asked the eight-year old kid back then to sign it just for fun. Decades after, it’s up for auction via ComicConnect and it’s expected to pull some heat to the market.

“Mark was one of my campers and one day he came in with this card and gave it to me — I was stunned that he was on it. I had never seen a Little League baseball card before, so I asked him to sign it for me. I never could have guessed what amazing things he would do,” Tarantino said to ComicConnect.

The Mark Zuckerberg rookie card is authenticated and slabbed by SGC to preserve its condition. A digital version of the slabbed piece of memorabilia will be auctioned alongside it. The custom baseball card itself prominently features a young Zuckerberg on its profile, which is also signed by him. At the back are made-up stats about his performance on the field.

“I’ve been telling this story for quite a while, about how I knew Mark as a camper, and it always astonishes people to see that this card actually exists. But I feel that my part of the story is over, so due to Mark’s prominence in the tech world, and the fact that he’s one of the most famous people on the planet, I figure now is a good time to sell this card and put it on market,” Tarantino added.

With Zuckerberg’s profile rising through the years, it’s expected that his rookie card will be one to look out for. Add the awesome story behind the card, his signature on it, and hobbyists will see this baseball card become valuable in the future.