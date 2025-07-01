Jackson Merrill had an incredible moment take place during Monday's matchup between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies.

The highlight took place during the bottom of the third inning. Philadelphia was on offense as left fielder Max Kepler stepped up to plate.

There were two Phillies players on base while the Padres needed one more out to switch sides. Kepler landed a hit that nearly became a home run down center field. However, Merrill made a huge jump and stretched his catching arm out to get the ball and get Kepler out, ending Philadelphia's turn on offense.

JACKSON MERRILL ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9zycPrPLvE — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jackson Merrill, Padres played against Phillies

Despite the impressive highlight from Jackson Merrill, he and the Padres were unable to score any runs as they lost 4-0 to the Phillies on Monday night.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a sacrifice groundout from Bryson Stott. They grew their lead to three in the fourth inning following back-to-back reaches from Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner. The Phillies scored their last run in the fifth frame after Nick Castellanos hit a solo shot to left field.

It was a brutal offensive night for San Diego. Even though they landed seven hits in 33 at-bats, they were unable to apply pressure on Philadelphia's bullpen. They didn't force any walks, nor did they have hits that could have been potential home runs.

Three pitches appeared on the mound for the Padres throughout the night. The player who received the loss was Matt Waldron, who lasted for 4.2 innings as he struck out three batters while allowing six hits and four runs.

San Diego fell to a 45-39 record on the season, holding the second spot in the ML West Division standings. They are 7.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot.

The Padres will look to bounce back in Game 2 against the Phillies. The contest will take place on July 1 at 6:35 p.m. ET.