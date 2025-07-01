Jalen Ramsey shook up the NFL world by announcing his next league move. The Miami Dolphins sent him away to the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday. But lost in the Ramsey blockbuster deal is Jonnu Smith moving on too.

Smith is another who becomes part of the Dolphins-Steelers swap. Steelers All-Pro defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick winds up in Miami after the Ramsey trade dust settled. Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins are already piling bold predictions following the move.

But Smith adds to a Steelers tight end room featuring one prized Mike Tomlin weapon already. Pat Freiermuth is an established 60-catch option who now gains an extra teammate here.

Pittsburgh, though, handed Smith a $12 million deal to add one more weapon for Aaron Rodgers. Does this Smith deal earn a high grade?

Grading Jonnu Smith to the Steelers

Smith isn't a household name among his position. That area is dominated annually by Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Now the league's TE fraternity features Brock Bowers plus Sam LaPorta as young talent ready to take charge of the position.

But Smith comes off as an under-the-radar steal here.

Freiermuth brings reliability in the run game and underneath. But he's not considered a top 20 tight end, ranking No. 22 overall by Pro Football Focus. He even dropped five passes and coughed the football up three times.

Smith could be pushing for TE1 duties already. Especially with Freiermuth carrying a potential opt out for 2025.

The 29-year-old is fresh off delivering his first Pro Bowl nod as a Dolphin. Rodgers and Tomlin add one other past Pro Bowler with Ramsey. Rodgers' presence leads into why Smith's arrival earns a high grade.

Effect of Aaron Rodgers with Smith on board

Go back and watch how Rodgers built his rapport with Robert Tonyan in 2020. Tonyan racked up a bulk of his yards and 11 scores off running seam routes.

Smith is skilled at executing the said route. Hence why this move became orchestrated.

The 6-foot-3, 248-pounder is an efficient and fundamentally sound route runner. He creates mismatches through more than his height. He's fleet-footed and brings a nose for the end zone.

He busted out two career eight-touchdown campaigns. Including last season with Miami. But his other 8-TD season came with Arthur Smith in Tennessee. The same Arthur Smith who'll get to coach the new TE as the Steelers offensive coordinator.

Rodgers gains an athletic downfield threat in the TE room here. Freiermuth can handle the rugged blocking work while forming a red zone receiving duo with Smith.

What grade does Smith deal earn?

Pittsburgh gains Smith off a short term deal plus short extension.

This is a solid “all in” move in the Steel City. Smith rises as an underrated get. But Rodgers thrived with a past TE who attacked defenses on seams.

Ramsey earns the higher grade overall. He enters a loaded secondary already featuring Joey Porter Jr. — who's allowed one touchdown his side in under 30 total games. Darius Slay Jr. comprises that trio too.

But Smith to Pittsburgh earns strong praise. Smith could threaten to crash another Pro Bowl now that he has Rodgers feeding the ball to him.

Grade: B+