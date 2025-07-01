On Sunday, rumors persisted that Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo could miss next season due to a career-ending injury. On Monday, he made it official that he was stepping away from the game to focus on his health, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

In a statement, Pietrangelo said his decision was due to the “likelihood is low that my body will record to the standard required to play.”

Pietrangelo is battling a series of hip injuries that could derail his chances of continuing his career. According to Ryan S. Clark of ESPN, he will have to undergo a bilateral femur reconstruction, a procedure that would involve repairing the thigh bones.

Pietrangelo is likely to undergo other operations which would involve a lengthy recovery process. Therefore, he could not play beyond the 2025-2026 season.

Last year, Pietrangelo finished with 33 points, including four goals and 29 assists. The Golden Knights finished the season with a 50-22 record. They ultimately lost to the Edmonton Oilers to the in the five-game series during the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Pietrangelo has been with the Golden Knights since the 2020-2021 season. He has played 376 games and has 44 goals and 166 assists with the Golden Knights.

Alex Pietrangelo's career up to this point

Article Continues Below

Since 2009, Pietrangelo has developed a lengthy resume to his name. He has played 1087 games, scoring 148 goals and 489 assists, with a total of 637 points.

In addition to the Golden Knights, he played for the St. Louis Blues from 2008 to 2020.

He has won two Stanley Cups in 2019 with the Blues and in 2023 with the Golden Knights. Throughout the playoffs, Pietrangelo played in 149 games, scoring 15 goals and recording 65 assists.

Furthermore, Pietrangelo became a three-time NHL all-star. Throughout his career, he has cultivated a reputation for logging minutes and being an effective defensive player.

Not only that, he became an offensive asset with his ability to score and assist.