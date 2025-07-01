The Memphis Grizzlies wasted no time in the opening hours of NBA Free Agency. EVP Zach Kleiman inked both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama to multi-year deals, making a massive financial commitment and statement about the franchise's championship aspirations. Securing two pivotal pieces with substantial contract extensions is an all-in commitment to building around a proven core, including an appreciative Ja Morant.

Kleiman was downright gloomy during exit interviews, admitting last year's banged-up Grizzlies were not close to contention as constructed. Well, these contracts represent more than just player retention. Offering Jaren Jackson Jr. the full $240 million, five-year max-level extension with a player option and awarding Santi Aldama $53 million over three years signals a belief that their current trajectories can lead to championship contention. Furthermore, by removing the uncertainty surrounding two key players, the Grizzlies have created stability that should allow for better long-term planning and player development.

There is a clear organizational philosophy as Tuomas Iisalo takes charge as head coach. Build around proven, versatile players who fit the pace-and-space era of basketball. Sure, the success of these investments will ultimately be measured by playoff performance and championship pursuits. But for now, the Grizzlies have made their intentions clear. Forget the Kevin Durant rental ideas. They are building for sustained excellence around a young, talented core that they believe can compete with anyone in the league.

Jackson Jr. provides the defensive foundation and rim protection, while Aldama offers the frontcourt shooting and positional flexibility that modern offenses require. The Grizzlies are positioning themselves for sustained success rather than pursuing short-term fixes. By committing long-term to players who are just entering or approaching their prime years, Kleiman has constructed a foundation that should remain competitive for the next half-decade.

The 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has established himself as one of the league's premier two-way big men. Rather than allowing Jackson Jr. to potentially enter free agency in 2026, the Grizzlies have locked down their defensive anchor through the prime years of his career. Aldama still has room to grow and that contract is going to be very valuable going forward.

Kleiman's moves provide salary cap clarity for future roster construction while providing a clear framework for building around the Ja Morant-Jaren Jackson Jr. core. Cole Anthony is still being shopped and Brandon Clarke could be on the move soon. Still, the Grizzlies should be able to contend for top-six seeds, if not championships, for the rest of the decade without paying the luxury tax often if at all. After splashing out almost $300 million in cash, that is the kind of plan that helps front office executives get contract extensions as well.