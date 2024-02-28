The Boston Celtics are running away with the Eastern Conference this season, and they are the firm favorites to win the NBA Championship this season. Celtics star Jayson Tatum revealed the team's mindset and what they have to continue to do to end up where they want to end up after a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I know we're in first place. We got a comfortable lead,” Jayson Tatum said, via Jack Simone. “But like I said earlier, we don't talk about it much. We really just try to get better every single day. It sounds cliche. It sounds boring. Maybe last year, we rushed past things and looked ahead to the playoffs, but this year [we haven't]… We've looked at every game as an opportunity to grow and get better as a team… We're going to have to play some good teams eventually to get to where we want, so it's all about playing good basketball.”
The Celtics have been one of the title favorites over the last few years, and they are trying to get over the hump and win their first with Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way. The moves for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have worked wonders for the Celtics, and helped them reach new heights this season. The hope is that translates to the playoffs.
Up next, the Celtics have a home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. They will try to keep the good times rolling and keep the winning streak that is currently at nine going.