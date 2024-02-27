Blake Griffin hasn't stepped on the NBA hardwood this season, and it looks like certain members of the Boston Celtics long for his veteran presence back on the team. Appearing on a podcast, Celtics guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard admitted that they have been begging Griffin to return for one last ride with the Green and White.
“I think the whole team has been begging him to come back to Boston,” White said, via Pardon My Take Podcast and ClutchPoints.
“I texted him actually like a week or two, being like: ‘Come back for one last ride?'” Pritchard added.
Griffin, who's currently a free agent, decided to prioritize time with his family following a stint with Boston during the 2022-23 season. Throughout 41 games played with the Celtics, the 34-year-old averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game. Still, the six-time All-Star's locker room presence and leadership seemed to have a positive effect on the younger players, based on White and Pritchard's comments.
Going back to the podcast, the Padron My Take hosts decided to FaceTime Griffin and ask why he wouldn't suit up for the Celtics one more time. The former Lob City icon had a simple response to the question.
“I'm just enjoying life right now,” Griffin said.
While the big man's response hints that a return is unlikely, many fans welcome the idea of Blake Griffin playing for one more season.
Throughout his 13-season NBA tenure, Griffin tallied career averages of 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Aside from his six All-Star appearances, the power forward won the Rookie of the Year Award and the Slam Dunk Contest back in 2011. If he somehow decides to join the Celtics for a last hurrah, Blake Griffin might have another chance at a ring, considering how the team is playing right now.