The Winnipeg Jets visit the Colorado Avalanche as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Winnipeg Jets are back in the states to take on the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Jets-Avalanche prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jets are 14-8-2 this season, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. For the Jets, Mark Scheifele has 27 total points on the season. 19 of those points came via assist, which is tied for 14th in the NHL. Kyle Connor has been very good as he is tied for sixth in the league in goals. His 15 goals are tops on the team, and has helped him to 26 total points on the year. Winnipeg has been great in goal this season. They allow just 2.71 goals per game, and have a save percentage of .912.

The Avalanche just ended a losing streak with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. They have collected 14 points in their last 10 games, though. Along with that, the Avalanche hold an early three-point lead in the Central Division. Cale Makar leads not only the team, but the entire NHL in assists with 27. Makar and Nathan Mackinnon both hae 34 points, which puts them tied for sixth in the NHL. Mikko Rantanen leads the team in goals with 12, but he has collected 19 assists, as well.

Connor Hellebuyck and Alexander Georgiev are expected to be the starting goalies for this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Avalanche Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-205)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How to Watch Jets vs. Avalanche

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: TSN Direct, Altitude Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets are having a good season on the ice. More importantly, Hellebuyck is having a great season. He is 11-6-1, and allows just 2.49 gols per game. That is the 10th-best mark in the NHL while his save percentage is tied for 15th at .912. Hellebuyck will need to be at his best in this game because the Avalanche are very good in the offensive zone. If Hellebuyck can have a good game in net, the Jets should be able to cover the spread.

Speaking of being good in net, the Jets are 13-4-2 when allowing at most three goals. That means they are 1-4-0 when allowing more than that. The point is, the Jets have the best chance at winning when they allow just three goals or less. If Hellebuyck can make some saves, and the defensemen can block the shooting lanes, the Jets will hold the Avalanche to this number. If they do that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is one of the best teams in the offensive zone, as mentioned. They are fifth in the NHL in goals per game, seventh in shot percentage, and they have scored the ninth-most powerplay goals. With Makar, Rantanen, and Mackinnon, the Avalanche are a threat to score at all times. Hellebuyck is a good goalie, but the Avalanche are very good on the attack, especially at home.

Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

This should be a very good game. Both teams are capable of scoring in bunches, so it will come down to who can score that last goal. I think the Jets will do just enough to cover this spread, though. If they do not win, they will at least keep it within a goal.

Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Jets +1.5 (-205), Under 6.5 (-138)