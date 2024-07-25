The Winnipeg Jets are coming off somewhat of a surprisingly strong 2023-24 campaign.

Just one year ago, the organization's direction seemed to be up in the air, with the futures of two franchise cornerstones in Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck unclear. However, not only did the duo ink matching seven-year contracts, but the Jets went on to finish second in the Central Division, with Hellebuyck also taking home his second Vezina Trophy. The team also loaded up at the trade deadline for a playoff run, but were bounced in the first round, at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche.

Looking to build off their success though, the Jets suffered some key losses this offseason. Below, we examine the Jets' moves in free agency, and assess how they look moving forward.

Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli Depart

The most notable part of the Jets' free agency were the departures of both Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli. The duo were acquired ahead of the trade deadline, with Winnipeg spending some major assets to acquire them. On July 1, however, Monahan inked a five-year contract in Columbus, while Toffoli signed a four-year pact in San Jose.

Monahan proved to be a really good fit with the Jets, in his limited time with the team. In his 34 regular season games in Winnipeg, the forward managed 13 goals and 24 points with the team. While the Jets retained some cap space in letting him walk away, his $5.5M cap hit with the Blue Jackets came in at relatively fair value. With Monahan gone though, there's now a bit of a hole down the middle, behind Scheifele.

Toffoli also produced well for the Jets, after being acquired from the New Jersey Devils. In 18 regular season games with Winnipeg, the winger managed seven goals and 11 points. His $6M cap hit with the San Jose Sharks also came in at a reasonable cost.

Without Monahan and Toffoli, the Jets look a little thinner in their top-six. Cole Perfetti could now slot into a top-six role, and Vladislav Namestnikov could be the team's best option to center the second line, but the losses do leave the Jets' offense a little less threatening.

Dylan DeMelo extended

While the Jets weren't able to retain Monahan and Toffoli, they were able to re-sign Dylan DeMelo. The defenseman grew his role within the defense group once again last season, averaging almost 22 minutes per game. It marked the second-highest ice time of any player on the team, behind only Josh Morrissey.

DeMelo has established himself as a really reliable blue liner, capable of handling tough matchups. His contract carries a $4.9M cap hit for the next four years, and came in right in line with expectations.

The defenseman was undoubtedly the team's biggest signing of the offseason, inking the deal in the week leading up to free agency. While he's now 31 years old, DeMelo has established himself as a crucial part of the team's blue line, and bringing him back was key.

Other moves

We also saw some other additions and losses. The team brought in defenseman Colin Miller and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on July 1, then also brought back Eric Comrie. In the days that followed, they also signed Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Mason Shaw and Haydn Fleury. Meanwhile, all of David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola were re-signed. Dylan Coghlan, who was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes, also inked a one-year deal.

That said, the team saw some other notable departures as well. Brenden Dillon took a three-year contract in New Jersey, leaving a bit of a hole on the left side of the team's defense group. Dillon had spent the last three seasons in Winnipeg and averaged close to 19 minutes per game last season.

Meanwhile, Laurent Brossoit signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, at a $3.3M cap hit. Brossoit didn't have a huge role behind Hellebuyck, but was very good in limited action last season. In 23 games with the Jets, the netminder posted a .927 save percentage.

The team also bought out Nate Schmidt, who had one year remaining on his contract. Schmidt had been with the Jets for the past three seasons, but had seen his usage decline each year.

It's still possible the Jets' moves may not be done, too. Prospect Rutger McGroarty looks likely to be traded, while Nikolaj Ehlers' name has also been at the forefront of trade rumours.

Jets could have done better in free agency

While the Jets did retain DeMelo and added some minor pieces, the team took a hit in free agency. The departures of Monahan and Toffoli leave the team's offense looking weaker, with two top-six pieces gone. Of course, the Jets had success last season prior to acquiring the duo, but others will need to step up in their absence. Losing Dillon isn't insignificant either, and without Brossoit, it remains to be seen as to whether Kahkonen or Comrie can fill in effectively.

The Jets still have the pieces in place to have some success next season. While they retained cap space though, they do look weaker post-free agency.

FINAL GRADE: C