The Winnipeg Jets were in a great spot this past season. It looked like they were going to lose Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck. However, the pair signed long-term extensions to stay in Winnipeg. They were surprising moves, as Winnipeg has a stereotype that players don't want to sign there and anyone already there wants to get out. The Jets had a successful season thanks to their Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, and finished the year strong with an undefeated 8-0 record in April. However, they came up short in the first round of the postseason. The Jets now search for answers with limited salary cap and trade targets this offseason.

The Jets had a clear advantage entering the first round of the playoffs. Connor Hellebuyck would battle with the Avalanche, who had numerous concerns with their goaltending. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Hellebuyck would outduel Alexandar Georgiev and move on to the second round. It didn't play out as they hoped, with Hellebuyck posting a 5.23 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

The Jets now have plenty of concerns both on and off the ice. Cole Perfetti is unhappy with his playing time and still hasn't signed his restricted free-agent contract. Top prospect Rutger McGroarty wants out of the organization as well, which makes two of their best young players, confirming the stereotype that Hellebuyck and Scheifele attempted to destroy.

The more significant concern is the drop in attendance this past season. The Jets left Winnipeg once before, and they need to figure out their on-ice issues to keep the fans invested. Let's look at some trade targets for the Jets to help make that happen.

David Savard brings defensive help

David Savard is an intriguing option for the Jets if they can work out a deal with the Montreal Canadiens. Savard is in the last year of a four-year contract he signed after winning the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021. He joined the Canadiens after beating them in the Stanley Cup Final, but the team was never the same after that defeat.

Carey Price and Shea Weber's careers ended after the toll taken on their bodies in that Cup run. The Canadiens immediately entered a rebuild with their two stars taken out of the lineup, which Savard had to sit through for three seasons. Montreal now has a logjam of young defensemen in their pipeline, and Savard is taking one of their spots.

The Canadiens and Savard will likely part ways after his contract expires this season, so it'd make sense to accrue some assets for him. The Jets have six contracts on the blue line for this upcoming season, with some prospects and depth players trying to get their promotion. The Jets are still a contending team, so they'd be better off getting a more NHL-ready defenseman than relying on a depth player to step up.

A Patrik Laine reunion?

Rutger McGroarty could be on the Winnipeg Jets' radar considering his former University of Michigan teammates are emerging stars. Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley will hold a place on the Jets this season, and McGroarty would love to join them.

Laine left the Jets searching for a fresh start but may have learned the grass isn't always greener. Laine wasn't successful in Columbus and had to enter the NHLPA's Player Assistance Program this past season. The biggest concern is getting Laine back to a healthy place, and returning to his former home may be the answer.

Laine had the best seasons of his career in Winnipeg, where he was a three-time 30+ goal-scorer. The salary is too high at an $8.7 million cap hit, but they could get some relief if the Blue Jackets retained a percentage.

It's also a possibility that the Jets trade Nikolaj Ehlers this offseason. If they do, it could open up $6 million for the Jets to spend on their former sniper.

The Jets must make some moves this offseason if they want to keep the faith of their fanbase. The Jets were quieter than any team in free agency, with most of their moves re-signing depth players from last season. Their biggest signing was a two-year, $3 million deal for defenseman Colin Miller and a one-year, $1 million contract to Kaapo Kahkonen to back up Hellebuyck.

These moves won't move the needle for any team, but it's concerning how underwhelming they were for a team that only won a single game in their last postseason. Kevin Chealdayoff needs to make a big splash between now and September.