Fans who attended the Cleveland Cavaliers latest game were in for a treat, as they managed to pull off a shocking 22-point fourth quarter rally to pick up a 105-104 victory over the Boston Celtics. To make things even better, fans got to witness another legendary eating feat by none other than Joey Chestnut.
Chestnut is widely known for his continued success in the Hot Dog Eating Contest that is held every year on the Fourth of July, as he has won the contest a whopping 16 times. While he is most well known for his hot dog eating skills, Chestnut isn't limited to just one food, and he proved as much at the Cavs latest game, as he took on three fans in a three-on-one pierogi eating contest and ended up easily beating them.
16-time Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Joey Chestnut just beat 3 Cavs fans in a 1 vs. 3 eating contest during a timeout.
He ate 39 Pierogies in 2 minutes, 16 more than the 3 fans COMBINED 🤯pic.twitter.com/5gmnZz9bhu
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 6, 2024
Well, if you had any doubts about Joey Chestnut's talent, he once again proved that when it comes to competitive eating, there is nobody better than him. These three fans didn't even stand a chance against Chestnut, as he managed to eat 16 more pierogis than his opponents combined to eat. For a comparison to the NBA, these are pretty much Wilt Chamberlain-esque numbers from Chestnut.
The Cavs may have taken inspiration from Chestnut's continued proficiency in the eating department, as they woke up midway through the fourth quarter to storm back and pick up a victory over the best team in the NBA in the Celtics. Given how the game ended up going for Cleveland, they might want Chestnut back in attendance for more games later on this season.