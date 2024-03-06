Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had a tough time taming the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The Celtics gave up a 22-point lead that resulted in their 105-104 loss to the Dean Wade-led Cavs. As a result, fans on social media are in complete shock.
The Celtics fanbase reacts to the late collapse against the Cavs
Boston led 93-71 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, their comfortable lead disappeared. Cleveland went on a scoring tirade that was spearheaded by Dean Wade. Wade scored the majority of his 23 points in the final minutes of the fourth.
The Celtics had the opportunity to fight the Cavs' run but went on a cold stretch. Jayson Tautum ended the night with a futile 26-point double-double. Now, fans on social media are reacting to Boston's downfall:
Just ordered a Cavs jersey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lx412TGUhB
— 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) March 6, 2024
Celtics fans right now after losing to the Cavspic.twitter.com/fm3CNkiUnP
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 6, 2024
The two owners of the Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/d2wjy07Aqy
— wholesome nba fan (@idcstfumaynee) March 6, 2024
Celtics fans are upset about the loss. However, they are still being understanding. Boston's loss moved them to 48-13, which still places them first in the Eastern Conference standings. The team has plenty of time to tighten its loose screws.
Dean Wade was largely responsible for the Celtics' defeat, but he was not the only one who had a standout night. Jarrett Allen ended the contest with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
All in all, Jayson Tatum missed the game-winning shot. Yet, he does not bear Boston's burden alone. Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown both chipped in double-digit scoring numbers in the defeat. The squad will be ready to step in their next matchup.
The Celtics have a chance at redemption against the Denver Nuggets on March 7th.