The College Football Transfer Portal has its first 2026 entrants — with Cincinnati football now hit hard. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby is leaving the Bearcats, making the decision Monday.

There's a catch coming with Sorsby's decision, though. The dual-threat quarterback is open to entering the NFL Draft too. However, that decision gets based on what his draft review becomes.

Sorsby rises as the latest high-profile QB to locate a new home — joining a list that's included past transfers Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, runner-up Diego Pavia, Carson Beck and also on Monday, Dylan Raiola.

Except multiple college football suitors will more than likely line up and pursue Sorsby. Here are five to watch.

Indiana can turn to Brendan Sorsby

The Hoosiers are already in the picture with Mendoza soon off to the NFL.

Head coach Curt Cignetti can continue his current theme of trusting transfer QBs to run his offense. His first IU team featured Ohio University transfer Kurtis Rourke, who's now with the San Francisco 49ers. Mendoza is the latest bloomer under Cignetti — with Indiana rising to No. 1 nationally for the first time ever.

Sorsby brings the perfect athleticism to run Cignetti's play-action heavy, quarterback-centric style of offense. Cignetti hands lots of power to the QB pre-snap…which could win over Sorsby.

The Denton, Texas native heading here also hands Sorsby his best chance at winning a national title before calling it a career. Don't be stunned if Sorsby and IU talk.

Texas Tech will likely flash a deal

The Red Raiders are another College Football Playoff team likely in the running.

Behren Morton is a senior and will be long gone after the CFP. But there's another reason why the Big 12 champs are a contender for Sorsby's services.

Texas Tech landed four-star tight end Matt Ludwig following his release from Michigan. Ludwig to Lubbock will spark more QBs aiming to play at TTU.

The school receives a major hand on the NIL front too — especially after signing five-star tackle Felix Ojo to a $5.1 million deal. The combination of Ludwig and Ojo gives Texas Tech strong sales pitches for Sorsby.

Not ruling out this SEC possibility

Article Continues Below

It's not Florida either, even with DJ Lagway testing the portal waters too and Lane Kiffin sparking theories he's making a run.

Kiffin and LSU can look into Sorsby too.

Obviously Kiffin can go in multiple directions here with Sorsby, Lagway and Raiola among the best available. Kiffin already thrived with two transfer QBs at Ole Miss — turning Jaxson Dart into a first rounder and Trinidad Chambliss into a star.

Kiffin, though, likely will love Sorsby's athleticism and his arm strength. LSU and Kiffin still need someone to push the ball down the field — and Sorsby is one of the best at doing that.

Another SEC school is worth monitoring

This one is more of a dark horse, but also an intriguing destination when one thinks about it: Kentucky.

Will Stein is handling the reins in Lexington — and only has a one hour, 25 minute drive to pluck away Sorsby.

Stein ignited Dante Moore with Oregon in finding ways to maximize his potential. Sorsby brings the arm/mobility element Stein will become drawn to.

Final school for Sorsby is in Big Ten land

One school isn't just undergoing a coaching change, but also losing its QB to the draft.

Penn State, therefore, enters the picture here for Sorsby.

Matt Campbell likely wants a veteran to lead his first Nittany Lions team. Sorsby's possible arrival to State College could rekindle interest among the fan base.