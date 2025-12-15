The Denver Broncos tightened their grip on the AFC's No. 1 seed in Week 15, defeating the Green Bay Packers 34-26. But in the process, the Broncos suffered a concerning injury.

Safety Brandon Jones is believe to have suffered a pectoral injury, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He is set to undergo an MRI, after which the Broncos will have more information. Denver will be monitoring their safety closely in the lead up to Week 16.

Jones has broken onto the scene over his last two seasons in Denver. In 2024, he registered career-highs in tackles (115), passes defended (10) and interceptions (three). He's followed that up during the 2025 campaign with 78 tackles, seven passes defended and a pick. Jones' overall grade of 62.5 from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 56th/95 safeties, may not jump off the page. However, his 78.2 mark ranks 20th among all safeties.

Run defense has been Denver's bread and butter all season. They enter Week 16 ranked second in the league allowing 90.9 yards per game. The Broncos' defense at large ranks fifth in the league, allowing 287.7 YPG. Even with Jones down, Denver has plenty of firepower in the secondary, spearheaded by former Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.

Still, it will be difficult for the Broncos to replace Jones' production. Longtime Denver standout safety Justin Simmons remains a free agent, perhaps the franchise decides to give him a call. But for now, the Broncos will wait to see the results of Jones' MRI. That will dictate Denver's response and if Jones will be available for their playoff run.