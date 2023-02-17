The franchise cornerstone and five-time All-Star days are gone for John Wall. After his All-Star season in 2018, his career plummeted drastically. Wall has now been bought out by the Houston Rockets once again after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers before the trade deadline.

The shortened campaign in 2021 was still decent for Wall as he averaged 20.6 PPG and 6.9 APG in 40 games played, so it was surprising for Houston to bench him in their 2022 campaign. Moving to the Clippers was hyped up by the NBA fans as the new Big 3 in town, but coach Tyronn Lue utilized Wall sparingly in the 34 games he played with Los Angeles.

The peak days are gone, but John Wall can still galvanize a squad as a backup point guard and a spark plug off the bench. Being a playoff contender is a priority for Wall’s next destination, so these three organizations would be remarkable for him.

A young team that is sputtering that is in dire need of more ball handlers and veteran help is the New Orleans Pelicans. The injury of Zion Williamson has put a massive dent in their season, as it also means they will need more talent to aid the likes of CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram. John Wall is more than capable of playing 18-20 minutes a night as the leader of the second unit of this squad.

The veteran presence is an underrated aspect vital for anyone’s postseason success, thus making it imperative to add a couple more pieces. The low-key addition of Josh Richardson for Devonte’ Graham, second-round picks, and a possible John Wall signing will be perfect for the Pelicans squad. The ceiling may only be reached with Zion, but the repetitions and games in the playoffs will be integral for their long-term success.

Kyle Lowry is past his prime and has been having a horrific year. Gabe Vincent is a decent backup but nothing special, so the playmaking duties fall primarily on Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler. That is not their natural position, so they still need 1-2 ball handlers they can sign from the buyout market. Miami has been rumored as a Russell Westbrook destination, but if he goes to the Clippers, the Heat can sign John Wall.

Wall will likely receive more minutes in the Heat compared to L.A. or New Orleans because of their depleted lineup. Miami’s physical and rugged play will fit Wall’s style, and this franchise is always in contention to go deep into the playoffs. Wall has been frustrated immensely being stuck with a rebuilding organization, so a possible change of scenery in Miami will be vastly different.

For any buyout candidate, the Phoenix Suns are the favorite to sign any individual. For instance, Terrence Ross was supposedly headed to the Dallas Mavericks, but he changed his mind because he knew there was a better chance for him to win a championship with Phoenix. That would be the same situation for John Wall, who can be an elite backup playing behind Chris Paul.

Cameron Payne is expected to back up CP3, but he is still recovering from an injury. Additionally, Paul is also injury prone, so they may need a third point guard who can play in the playoffs. Since Wall is past his prime years already, the main objective must be winning a ring, and the Suns are one of the best spots for that to occur.