The Bradley Beal and Phoenix Suns era is over, as the team bought him out on Thursday. However, this move felt long overdue, and one that Suns owner Mat Ishbia was ready to make.

After the failed Big 3 experiment of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Beal, he pulled the eject button on the latter two players. On Arizona Sports, Ishbia detailed what his thought process was behind waiving Beal.

“He's a great guy. Just not a fit with Phoenix Suns going forward,” Ishbia said. “We told him that. We made that decision. We let them know we wanted to move forward without him.

“It doesn't mean he's a bad guy. It doesn't mean he's a bad player. … He's a great player, but for Phoenix and what we're doing, it wasn't a fit and we had to move on and make those decisions.”

Ever since the start of the offseason, the owner has elaborated that the team needs to be competitive and have an identity. They made a flurry of moves on draft day, as well as the Suns trading for Jalen Green, in exchange for Durant.

That move signaled the beginning of the end for Beal.

Mat Ishbia wants a fresh start for the Suns after Bradley Beal's buyout

Article Continues Below

Buying out a player with a near $50 million price tag is a hard pill to swallow. Even if the team decides to go the stretch and waiver route, Beal will be paid for the next five seasons.

Despite some of the concerns about the salary cap, pulling off a stretch and waiver can be extremely beneficial. For starters, it puts them back under the first and second tax apron.

Furthermore, it opens up the opportunity to sign players to the mid-level exception.

Will the Suns automatically be back to a contending status without Beal? It's unlikely, considering the youth of the roster. However, there's a new identity on the horizon.

One thing is for certain, though. Phoenix might live out the mantra of addition by subtraction. Regardless of whether Beal finds his old groove again, his time in the Valley of the Sun was one that some fans will hope to forget.