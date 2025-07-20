The Phoenix Suns owner, Mat Ishbia, has addressed the organization’s decision to part ways with three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. On July 16, 2025, the Suns officially waived Beal following a buyout agreement that terminated the remaining two years of his $251 million contract.

Beal, 32, signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on July 18, 2025, including a player option for the 2026–27 season. During his brief run with the Suns, Beal averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Despite that, Beal didn't factor into Phoenix's long-term plans, which is why the team moved on from him, according to Ishbia.

“He’s a great guy,” Mat Ishbia said, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. “Just not a fit with the Phoenix Suns going forward. We told him that. We made that decision. We let them know we wanted to move forward without him. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad guy. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player … He's a great player, but for Phoenix and what we're doing, it wasn't a fit and we had to move on and make those decisions.”

Beal’s acquisition was part of a high-stakes strategy initiated by Ishbia after purchasing the Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA for a record $4 billion. The franchise traded Chris Paul and five second-round picks to acquire Beal from the Washington Wizards in June 2023, following a previous blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and multiple first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. The aggressive approach failed, though, as the Suns won just four playoff games in Beal's two seasons, missing the postseason entirely last year.

The buyout enables the Suns to stretch roughly $97 million over five years, helping the franchise fall below the NBA’s first and second tax aprons. With Beal gone, Ishbia has begun reconstructing the roster around Devin Booker, who signed a two-year, $145 million contract extension. The Suns also traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, so after moving on from Beal, it's clear this team will look quite different come next season.