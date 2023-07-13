On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Scott Disick met up for dinner. There, they poured drinks and talked about their love lives. In on particularly interesting conversation, Khloe discussed whether she could ever forgive her ex Tristan Thompson after the cheating scandal, per TooFab.

At Kardashian-favorite restaurant Casa Vega, the three met up for dinner, and Kim shared that she had recently spoken with Khloe Kardashian's ex and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson. During their conversation, Kim revealed that the basketball player was looking into houses in Hidden Hills, near Khloe. However, this was something Khloe already knew.

“I knew he was looking in Hidden Hills before. I knew 6-8 months ago,” Khloe said, and Scott asked how they were doing now. For her, there would be “no chances” for reconciliation.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A quick refresher: while Khloe and Tristan were looking into surrogacy back when they were still together, a scandal came about. A woman was pregnant and claimed Tristan was the father. Even though the couple was on and off again, it occurred when they were still together. At first, Tristan denied the pregnancy, but a DNA test revealed the truth.

“No, I'm totally fine with him. I don't have any issues … I don't have the energy for issues,” she said.

In a confessional, a producer asked Khloe if she had “forgiven” Tristan. “Yeah, I forgive Tristan. It doesn't mean I forget what he's done. I forgive Tristan for me, I gotta let that s**t go,” she said. “I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls**t.”