Under the bright lights of Louis Armstrong Stadium, Hamzah Sheeraz delivered the kind of performance that transforms prospects into contenders and contenders into future champions. In his first major main event and super middleweight debut, the British phenom stopped Edgar Berlanga with a thunderous fifth-round knockout, punctuating the most significant win of his career and catapulting himself into mandatory challenger status for the super middleweight championship.

𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘇 𝗵𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗶𝘃𝗲 🧨@sheeraz_hamzah drops Edgar Berlanga heavily twice en route to an emphatic fifth round stoppage victory.#BerlangaSheeraz pic.twitter.com/ILYzjezqgT — Boxing News (@BoxingNewsED) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sheeraz entered the ring with plenty to prove. After a controversial draw at middleweight against Carlos Adames, the move up to 168 pounds was seen by some as a gamble. Facing Berlanga, a New Yorker with a reputation for early knockouts and a raucous home crowd behind him, Sheeraz was stepping into hostile territory. But from the opening bell, it was clear that the British fighter was unfazed by the moment.

Berlanga, eager to re-establish himself after a loss to Canelo Alvarez and a quick rebound win, came out aggressively, looking to impose his power. Yet, Sheeraz’s poise and sharp jab kept the American at bay, setting the tone for what would become a masterclass in composure and finishing ability.

The Turning Point Of The Fight

The fight’s narrative shifted dramatically in the fourth round. Berlanga, who had been pressing forward with intent, was caught by a perfectly timed right hand from Sheeraz that sent him crashing to the canvas. The crowd, stunned, watched as Berlanga rose, only to be floored again moments later by a crisp left hook. Two knockdowns in the same round—Sheeraz had seized control, and Berlanga’s aura of invincibility at home was shattered.

These combinations by Hamzah Sheeraz 🔥 🥊 pic.twitter.com/DtNwjCwryp — Moose (@MooseAhmet) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sheeraz’s ability to capitalize on Berlanga’s aggression was a testament to his ring IQ. Rather than chasing the knockout recklessly, he remained patient, picking his shots and forcing Berlanga to expend energy just to survive the round. The British fighter’s corner, led by Andy Lee, urged him to stay composed and finish the job with precision.

Sensing that Berlanga was still reeling, Sheeraz came out for the fifth with a sense of urgency and purpose. He pressed forward, landing a heavy combination that backed Berlanga to the ropes. Then, with surgical timing, Sheeraz unleashed a left hook that landed flush, sending Berlanga to the canvas for a third time.

HAMZAH SHEERAZ KNOCKS OUT EDGAR BERLANGA IN THE 5TH ROUND. #BerlangaSheeraz pic.twitter.com/B4OQzHbGsL — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The referee, recognizing Berlanga’s inability to continue, waved the fight off, Sheeraz had scored a statement knockout. The New York crowd, initially stunned into silence, soon offered respectful applause for a performance that demanded recognition.

Sheeraz’s combination of height, reach, and technical skill proved too much for Berlanga, who simply could not cope with the British fighter’s accuracy and composure under fire. The victory also showcased Sheeraz’s ability to adapt and finish when the opportunity presented itself—a hallmark of championship-caliber fighters.

Mandatory Challenger Status Secured

With the win, Sheeraz becomes the WBC’s mandatory challenger for the super middleweight championship. That puts him in line to face the winner of the upcoming blockbuster between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, a dream scenario for any fighter looking to make their mark on the sport.

Hamzah Sheeraz wants Canelo Alvarez in 2026 🔥 Ring III on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/wBLUw0ElhD — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The implications are massive. Should Canelo retain his titles, Sheeraz could find himself across the ring from a generational legend. If Crawford pulls off the upset, a showdown with one of boxing’s pound-for-pound kings awaits. Either way, Sheeraz has guaranteed himself a seat at the table in boxing’s most exclusive club.

Sheeraz’s breakout performance sends ripples through the super middleweight landscape. His size, skill, and finishing instincts make him a daunting challenge for any champion. For Berlanga, the loss is a major setback, but his willingness to face a dangerous opponent in his home city will earn him respect and likely another big opportunity down the line.

For Sheeraz, the future is suddenly wide open. With a world title shot looming, he has the chance to etch his name alongside the greats of British boxing. The confidence and composure he displayed in New York suggest he’s ready for the challenge.

Hamzah Sheeraz’s fifth-round KO of Edgar Berlanga was more than just a win—it was a coming-out party on the world stage. In a fight that demanded greatness, Sheeraz delivered, turning the tide with two knockdowns in the fourth and sealing the deal with a clinical finish in the fifth. Now, with the biggest names in boxing on the horizon, Sheeraz stands on the brink of superstardom. The super middleweight division has a new contender, and his name is Hamzah Sheeraz.