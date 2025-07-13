The Minnesota Timberwolves settle into a new era with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore as their new owners. The former is proud to have his new responsibility.

Rodriguez and Lore agreed to a $1.5 billion purchase of the franchise. With the sale, they now have majority control of the franchise, receiving it from Glen Taylor. While Taylor will continue to have a minority share of the organization, it is clear that Minnesota will embrace a new direction under Rodriguez and Lore's vision.

Rodriguez made a social media post via Instagram on Saturday. He went over his thoughts on becoming the new owner of the Timberwolves. From the looks of it, he is getting ready to take the franchise to new heights moving forward.

“Incredibly proud to officially step into the role as owner of the @timberwolves & @minnesotalynx with @marclore. Thank you to everyone from the team and my family for helping us get to this point. This is not a role we take lightly and we are committed to building a culture of winning in Minnesota,” Rodriguez said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

What lies ahead for Alex Rodriguez, Timberwolves

Article Continues Below

The Timberwolves are ready to start their adventure with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore as their new majority owners, seeing great things for their future.

Minnesota is going through the best stretch of playoff success the franchise has been through. They have made the playoffs for five straight seasons, including two appearances in the Western Conference Finals. The last time they made such a deep run prior to their recent success was in 2004. This emphasizes the significance of them taking a big direction with Rodriguez and Lore leading the way.

It will be a challenging venture for the duo to build the franchise to be strong enough to make a run to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. However, if they make the right moves to surround their stars with the best supporting cast possible, their ambitions may actually come to fruition.