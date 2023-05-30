Despite growing speculation the two are back together, it’s ultimately not true. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are only co-parenting right now. After their break up, due to some infidelity, the two have remained dedicated to raising their children: True and Tatum.

Kardashian and Thompson live near each other and have children together, so of course they spend a lot of time together. But that’s all it is. According to TMZ, it’s important to Kardashian that her children have time with their father, no matter how she feels about him. Things are all good for now.

If you recall, before Kardashian had her second child, she discovered Thompson’s infidelity. It was revealed he’d fathered another child with another woman. Although he denied it, the truth came out with a DNA test. During this time, the couple was also pregnant through a surrogate.

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian was spotted driving around in his car, so it seems like they’re sharing keys. TMZ sources say the two are at the very least good friends. After all, Kardashian was nice enough to open up her home to him.

When Tristan Thompson’s mom died, he had some plumbing issues and water damage in his space. So for the funeral, Kardashian let him and his younger brother stay with her. It was both emotional and physical support. The family may not agree with him all the time, but they’ve supported him at his Lakers games. Both Kim and Kris were spotted sitting curtsied cheering him on. The two are still supportive of the other.