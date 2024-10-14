Killian Hayes is battling for his NBA life at Brooklyn Nets training camp. After four disappointing seasons with the Detroit Pistons, the former No. 7 pick signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets this summer. Non-guaranteed training camp invites have little margin for error as they battle for a roster spot.

In Hayes' case, an injury could seal his fate before he ever got a real chance with Brooklyn.

The 23-year-old has been battling a hip ailment over the last week. He missed the Nets' first preseason game and was ruled out ahead of Monday's home matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Hayes' struggles were well-chronicled throughout his Pistons tenure. While he possesses excellent size (6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan) defensively at point guard, he never developed his outside shot, converting 27.7 percent of his threes with Detroit. Former Pistons general manager Troy Weaver pointed to Hayes' shooting struggles after the team waived him midway through last season.

However, Hayes has said he's viewing the Nets as a “redraft” into the NBA. Despite his untimely injury, head coach Jordi Fernandez likes what he's seen.

“Killian’s got a good feel for the game,” Fernandez said. “He’s like a true point guard, very young… He's said it’s like his second draft and you can tell he is approaching this [the right way]. I don’t know how he was before, and I don’t care, but he seems like he’s mature, he works every day, he’s very committed, and he’s known exactly what he needs to do in this environment. So he’s fighting for an opportunity, and I really appreciate that because he’s just raising the bar for everybody else.”

While Hayes has made a good initial impression, he'll need to showcase his skills against another team if he hopes to secure a roster spot.

Who is Hayes' competition for Nets' final roster spot?

Hayes isn't eligible for a two-way contract, having played over three NBA seasons. Keon Johnson is the favorite to secure Brooklyn's final roster spot after the team converted him from a two-way contract to a two-year, standard deal this offseason. However, only $250,000 of Johnson's salary is guaranteed for 2024-25, opening the door for another player to pry the spot away.

Outside of Johnson, Hayes is competing with fellow Exhibit 10 signings Amari Bailey and Tyrese Martin. Of the three, he is the only player ineligible to sign a two-way contract.

“He’s worked really hard the whole time we’ve had him here. He’s been really good in camp,” Fernandez said when asked if Hayes' injury makes it difficult to evaluate him. “Unfortunately, these types of minor injuries happen. But it’s nothing serious, so he’ll be back soon, and I’d like to see him on the court. We’ll see how it plays out, but so far I’m happy with him and everything he’s done.”

Hayes will have two more preseason games to get back on the floor before roster cuts.