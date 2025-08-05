The New York Liberty are supporting a cause close to reserve forward Isabelle “Izzy” Harrison's heart. Over the final month of the 2025 season, the Liberty and Brooklyn Nets will donate to the Lupus Foundation of America in honor of Harrison's brother.

The Liberty announced the partnership on social media. They will donate $100 for every block the team records during home games, an amount the Nets will match, totaling $200 per block.

The Liberty have seven remaining home games at the time of the announcement. They currently average 4.9 blocks per game as a team, the second-most in the WNBA. Only the Minnesota Lynx reject more shots with 5.2 blocks per game.

Harrison has openly spoken about her brother Daniel's struggle with lupus. She has been an advocate for the disease for most of her life and has utilized her platform with the WNBA to raise awareness.

Lupus is a common autoimmune disease that typically affects vital organs. The condition typically causes joint and muscle pain in addition to severe fatigue. While the condition is usually treatable, Harrison's brother has been suffering from severe symptoms for the last month.

Liberty forward Izzy Harrison opens up on brother's condition

Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison (20) goes to the basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Harrison previously mentioned that her brother has been living with lupus since he was 13. However, his condition has worsened in recent months, a factor that has weighed on the 31-year-old's mind.

“I will say, the past month he's been in-and-out of the hospital,” Harrison said, via Associated Press. “The first game this year, he couldn't come to because he was in the hospital. The second, we had to use a walker because he couldn't get around well… It's just been kind of hard for him mentally because he's never dealt with this type of it before. The doctors haven't really seen anything like this.”

Her brother's worsening condition has somehow not affected Harrison's play. The veteran went on a tear to end July, reaching double figures in four of the Liberty's final five games of the month. Her role is set to decrease due to New York's recent addition of Emma Meesseman, but Harrison continues to be an efficient per-minute player off the bench.

