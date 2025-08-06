Aug 6, 2025 at 10:20 AM ET

Brooklyn Nets forward Terance Mann enters the 2025-26 season as the oldest player on a rebuilding squad. The 28-year-old will be relied upon to set the tone on the court regarding toughness and physicality. He may be drawing some inspiration from MLB altercations during the NBA offseason.

“Can we start clearing the benches like MLB? Or nah? That’s crazy?” Mann wrote on X.

Can we start clearing the benches like MLB? Or nah? That’s crazy? — Terance Mann (@terance_mann) August 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bench-clearing altercations are commonplace in the MLB. While players can still be suspended for fighting, there aren't such penalties for leaving their respective dugouts or bullpens.

Benches clear between the Yankees and Orioles in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/gtEdYC2YGD — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2024

Benches clear, punches thrown in Yankees-Red Sox after Tyler Austin is hit by a pitch from Joe Kelly. pic.twitter.com/wvqoak8QMV — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2018

The NBA has taken great strides to limit fighting since the mid-1990s. While fights still occur, the league has a far harsher policy than the MLB towards players who leave their bench during an altercation.

Terance Mann jokes about NBA fight rule change in response to MLB bench-clearing

Any player who leaves the bench during an altercation is subject to fines and suspensions.

“During an altercation, all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench. Violators will be subject to suspension, without pay, for a minimum of one game and fined up to $50,000,” the NBA wrote in its official rule book.”

Despite this, there have still been countless brawls since the league implemented the bench rule in 1994. The most infamous was the Malice at the Palace incident in 2004, a fight involving Ron Artest and several fans during an Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons matchup.

The NBA ejected seven players following a fight between the Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves in March.

A fight breaks out between the Pistons and Timberwolves Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, Pistons HC J. B. Bickerstaff and Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected pic.twitter.com/TJA3OczOxB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2025

Mann has not been known as a fighter or a dirty player throughout his seven-year NBA career. However, his physicality and veteran presence will be important for a Nets team featuring an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks.

While the MLB's bench-clearing altercations may entertain the Nets forward, he's unlikely to get his wish anytime soon.