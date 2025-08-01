Aug 1, 2025 at 11:51 AM ET

The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Ricky Council IV to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Council was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers last week. He marks Brooklyn's first non-incumbent free agent signing of the offseason.

The newest Net joined the 76ers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He initially signed a two-way deal and emerged as a top contributor for Philadelphia's G-League affiliate. Council's performance earned him a multi-year, standard contract at the end of his rookie season.

The Arkansas product saw an expanded role last season with the injury-ravaged 76ers. He made 73 appearances, averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 38/26/80 shooting splits in 17.1 minutes per game.

Nets add former 76ers guard Ricky Council IV in free agency

At 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and explosive athleticism, Council has intriguing tools as a flier for the Nets. The 23-year-old has the athletic capabilities to be a plus defender while adding some self-creation offensively. However, his lack of an outside shot (25.8 percent on 8.4 attempts per 100 possessions) and inconsistent defensive engagement did not allow him to capitalize on an expanded opportunity last season.

Article Continues Below

The Nets recently took a similar flier on Keon Johnson, another high-flying athlete who struggled as an outside shooter and failed to reach his defensive potential during his first few NBA seasons.

Council will join a Nets wing rotation at training camp that features Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams, Drake Powell, Dariq Whitehead, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin.

Following the signing, Brooklyn has 19 players on its roster. That will grow to 20 if the team re-signs restricted free agent Cam Thomas. NBA teams are allowed to carry 21 players at training camp.

If the Nets re-sign Thomas, they will have 18 players on standard contracts. NBA teams are allowed to have 15 players on standard deals during the regular season.