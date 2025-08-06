The Brooklyn Nets have officially turned the page on the superteam era this offseason. With no more Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, or James Harden drama to navigate, the franchise is fully embracing a new identity, one focused on young talent development and long-term flexibility. Led by a mix of promising rookies, breakout candidates, and veteran trade assets, the 2025-26 Brooklyn Nets will be one of the most interesting teams to watch. But with a surplus of wings and guards, and a few players in awkward contractual or developmental situations, it’s almost inevitable that Brooklyn will explore trade possibilities to streamline its roster.

Here are three players who could be getting a change of scenery.

Day’Ron Sharpe (C, Age 23)

Contract: $6 million annually

If there’s one player on the Nets roster who seems to be a ticking clock, it’s Day’Ron Sharpe. The 2021 first-round pick agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract to return to the only NBA team he's ever played for. Sharpe has had moments where his rebounding and physicality stood out, but his lack of mobility and poor touch around the rim have made him expendable in modern lineups.

Day'Ron Sharpe swatting shots, running the floor, and knocking down corner threes. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/Vc0xrLjJKv — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 19, 2025

With Nic Claxton now on a fresh four-year deal worth over $100 million, it’s hard to see where Sharpe fits long-term. He doesn’t space the floor. He’s not a switchable defender. And on a team that’s increasingly prioritizing offensive versatility and skill-based players, Sharpe feels like a relic from an older era of big man basketball.

While his low salary makes him less appealing as a trade centerpiece, Sharpe could be a throw-in on a larger deal or dealt to a rebuilder desperate for size and rebounding. Expect the Nets to explore trades before he hits restricted free agency, where they’re unlikely to match any significant offer.

Trade Outlook: Fringe teams (Wizards, Blazers, Hornets) may offer a second-rounder or take him as a contract filler in larger trades.

Cam Thomas (SG, Age 23)

Contract: $2.6 million (Extension-eligible)

Cam Thomas can get you 30 points on any given night, and also lose you a game in the same breath. He’s the NBA’s version of a microwave: instant offense, low control. For three straight seasons, he’s had flashes of brilliance followed by months of inconsistency and defensive lapses.

Brooklyn’s development staff has tried to mold Thomas into a more complete player, but there’s only so much you can change about a scorer who thrives on iso-ball and heat checks. Now entering a contract year, the Nets face a tough decision. Do they extend him? Let him walk? Or flip him while his value is still buoyed by his box-score stats?

Many NBA teams view Cam Thomas as a bench player who wants star money, per @GrantAfseth (h/t @Fullcourtpass) pic.twitter.com/xrA9IvvOnG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 27, 2025

Adding Terance Mann this offseason clogs up the backcourt minutes even further. And with rookies like Egor Demin and Ben Saraf potentially demanding minutes by midseason, Thomas might become a trade chip simply due to roster imbalance.

He’s too good to be benched, too flawed to be a foundational piece, and just intriguing enough for another team to gamble on him as a sixth man.

Trade Outlook: Look for a playoff team (like Miami, Indiana, or Dallas) to test Brooklyn’s resolve with an offer around the deadline if they need bench scoring.

Michael Porter Jr. (F, Age 27)

Contract: $35.9 million annually through 2027

The blockbuster trade that brought Michael Porter Jr. to Brooklyn was a headline-grabber, but it also came with considerable baggage. Porter is supremely talented: one of the best pure shooters at his size in the NBA, capable of getting hot and winning games by himself. But he’s also incredibly injury-prone and on one of the league’s more precarious contracts.

When Michael Porter Jr. put Kevin Durant on a poster 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZVt2EXeYyN — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) August 4, 2025

While Porter was brought in to provide spacing and shot creation, the reality is that his long-term future in Brooklyn is unclear. He doesn't fit a rebuilding timeline. And if the Nets are serious about acquiring a superstar down the road, MPJ’s $35 million salary slot becomes essential trade ballast.

If he stays healthy and performs well, the Nets could flip him to a contender needing a scoring forward. If he regresses, they may be stuck with a declining asset. But with the emergence of Ziaire Williams and the incoming rookies Drake Powell and Nolan Traore, Brooklyn could have younger, cheaper wing options waiting in the wings by the trade deadline.

The front office doesn’t need to rush this, especially since Porter still has several years left on his deal, but if the right offer comes, he’s not untouchable.

Trade Outlook: Potential dark-horse suitors include Sacramento, Memphis, or Atlanta if they strike out on other wings.

What should the Brooklyn Nets do?

The Nets may not be playoff contenders this season, but that doesn't mean they're stagnant. With a crowded backcourt, a surplus of wings, and multiple players nearing the end of their contracts, trade activity feels inevitable.

If the Nets want to open up playing time for younger pieces like Demin, Powell, or Saraf, they’ll need to make tough decisions on names like Sharpe and Thomas. And if they want to position themselves for a superstar chase in 2026 or beyond, Michael Porter Jr. could be the key piece they dangle.

Either way, keep your eyes on the Barclays Center, because Brooklyn’s roster might look very different by February.