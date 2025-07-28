It's been four years since Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's last NBA appearance. With the 2025-26 campaign right around the corner, the former Brooklyn Nets fan favorite is campaigning for another opportunity.

“Good morning @NBA, I was wondering if any teams had a training camp spot for an kind chap like myself,” Hollis-Jefferson wrote on X. “I’m like a SUV got a lot of travel miles but for the long haul (long season) you can count on me. I also keep good air flow amongst the team. I also can guard just about anyone… I also don’t mind getting guys better in practice. Pushing them to the next level. Make it tough in practice scrimmage when necessary for the core guys to be elite in game situations!”

Hollis-Jefferson's last NBA stint came in 2021, when he appeared in 11 games with the Portland Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-6 forward had a productive tenure with the Nets to begin his career.

Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne (22) during the first half at United Center.
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Hollis-Jefferson played four seasons with the Nets after they selected him with the No. 23 pick in the 2015 draft. He averaged 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals on 44.4 percent shooting over 234 appearances (147 starts). His most productive campaign came in 2017-18, when he averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 47.2 percent shooting over 68 appearances (59 starts).

However, Hollis-Jefferson's lack of an outside shot (21.2 percent from three on 0.7 attempts per game for his career) limited his viability as a long-term rotation piece. The Nets moved on from him after the 2018-19 campaign, signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving the following offseason.

Hollis-Jefferson spent the following season with the Toronto Raptors before his brief stint with the Trail Blazers. Since then, he's played at numerous international stops. The 30-year-old's most impressive performance came on the global stage.

He averaged 23.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 46.8 percent shooting over five appearances with Jordan at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Hollis-Jefferson went viral for a 39-point performance during a loss to New Zealand.

However, the NBA hopeful did not receive an opportunity following his electric showing.

Despite his international success, Hollis-Jefferson has yet to develop a three-point shot. He most recently shot 27.6 percent on 3.0 attempts per game across 39 international appearances in 2023-24. In today's three-point-heavy NBA, there's little demand for a complementary 6-foot-6 forward who cannot space the floor.

Despite this, Hollis-Jefferson is pitching his high motor and team-first attitude to NBA teams in hopes of landing in a training camp.

