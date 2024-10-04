Entering year one of their rebuild, the Brooklyn Nets are taking fliers on several former top prospects. During his first rebuild with the Nets, General Manager Sean Marks found success with low-risk reclamation projects such as D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris.

Brooklyn's new-look coaching staff, led by first-time head coach Jordi Fernandez, will look to replicate that success this season. But who are the bounceback prospects they will be working with?

Killian Hayes

Hayes signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets after ClutchPoints reported in July that he was working out for Brooklyn in Las Vegas. The former No. 7 pick in the 2020 draft joins Brooklyn after four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 assists on 38/28/78 shooting splits over 210 appearances (145 starts).

Hayes (23) said he's viewing the Nets as “a redraft into the NBA.”

“Just talking to the GM… I came here and had a good talk, had good workouts, and I just feel good here,” he said. “I feel like it's a good system and a good start for me because it's kind of a rebuild, and I'm trying to rebuild myself as well. So I think it's a great thing for me.”

“It's exciting because I didn't know if I was going to be back [in the NBA] or not. But all this work led to me coming back here. My mentality is just to be available for anything, defense, whatever is needed I want to bring it and help the team. I'm just coming here with a free mind and being of service to the team.”

At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Hayes has NBA tools as a defender and facilitator. However, his limitations as an outside shooter (27.7 three-point percentage and 45.6 true shooting percentage) held him back during his Detroit tenure.

That aspect of his game has been a primary focus entering his second chance with Brooklyn.

“All summer I was working on my shot, mainly footwork. The footwork that comes before the shot, that's been my main focus,” Hayes said. “And conditioning, guarding full court. That's what I want to be able to do for the Nets.”

“I'm just attacking the days… This is a big time opportunity for myself, so I can't be caught slipping. I have to be focused, I have to be alert on everything. Staying in the gym and staying around the coaches because they're going to help me become a better player.”

Hayes isn't eligible for a two-way contract, having played over three NBA seasons. He'll likely compete with Keon Johnson, who enters camp on a partially guaranteed standard contract, for Brooklyn's final roster spot.

Ziaire Williams

The Nets acquired Williams and a second-round pick for Mamadi Diakiate this summer in a cost-cutting move for the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams struggled to establish himself in a crowded forward rotation after the Grizzlies selected him 10th overall in 2021.

At 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, the 23-year-old is a versatile defender who has yet to develop his offensive game. After entering the NBA on a Grizzlies team competing for a championship with Ja Morant, he's welcoming an opportunity to lean into his development with Brooklyn.

“I tell people all the time, I feel like a loose bird finally let out his cage,” Williams said. “I love the staff over there, it's just some days I kind of felt like I was just trapped. I definitely feel a lot more free [here]… It's definitely a blessing in disguise.”

What are the differences Williams feels in Brooklyn compared to Memphis?

“It's a mindset thing. I don't feel like everything I'm doing is being judged,” he said. “Is this the right shot to take? Or am I doing the right thing? That's the way I felt sometimes in Memphis… I've had a lot of conversations with the [Nets] staff and it's helped me just play free again and get back to the clear headspace where I should've been a long time ago.”

If Williams can develop his outside shot, he could stick with Brooklyn long-term as a three-and-D wing. While that's easier said than done, Fernandez is high on the fourth-year forward's potential and isn't concerned about his struggles with Memphis.

“The reality is what happened in Memphis, I don’t know, and I don’t care,” he said. “This is my start with Ziaire, my relationship with him. So all I can do is build that relationship with him, talking to him day-to-day the same way I do with everybody else. Challenging him to be the best defender on the team, be one of the best defenders in the NBA… Be one of the best cutters and be one of the best catch-and-shoot players. He has no limit, and I think he can be a very good player for this team.”

Amari Bailey

Bailey was the No. 5-ranked player in the country coming out of Sierra Canyon High School. After one season at UCLA, the Charlotte Hornets selected him 41st in the 2023 draft. However, he struggled to carve out a role during his rookie season and was waived over the summer.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets before training camp, and he's enjoying the change of scenery.

“[The coaches told me to] just come in and be myself, knowing that this is a clean start, and I'll take every step forward,” he said. “I'm just trying to embrace everything. I'm at a loss for words, but it's the most fun I've ever had playing basketball. I'm very appreciative of that, very appreciative of the staff and everyone allowing me to have this opportunity.”

Bailey made just 10 appearances with Charlotte during his rookie season. He spent most of his time in the G-League with the Greensboro Storm, averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals on 45/36/71 shooting splits over 36 appearances.

Now joining his second NBA franchise in two seasons, the former top prospect is using his rookie year as a learning experience.

“I would just say not playing,” Bailey said of his biggest challenge with Charlotte. “On every team [I've been on], I've played. So I learned to roll with the punches. It comes with an 82-game season: be ready when your number is called, be a great teammate.”

“But my NBA journey has been amazing. I'm still figuring it out, still trying to find my niche, find my home, but I wouldn't want it any other way. I wouldn't want anybody else's road but mine, and I'm embracing it. And I'm enjoying it.”

Hayes, Williams and Bailey will make their Nets debuts when Brooklyn opens the preseason against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 8.