The Brooklyn Nets are adding one of China's top players to their training camp roster. Brooklyn has signed 6-foot-11 forward Fanbo Zang to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and NetsDaily.

The move marks the Nets' second free agent signing of the last week. Brooklyn inked former Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council to a one-year deal on Friday.

Zeng grew up in China before moving to Florida ahead of his Freshman year of high school. The star forward returned to China after his sophomore year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was ranked as a four-star recruit. He signed with the G League Ignite ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Zeng played in 22 games for the Ignite, averaging 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds on shooting 38.5% from the field and 31.0% from three. He returned to China following the conclusion of the season and signed with the CBA's Beijing Ducks.

Zeng averaged 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks on 57/41/80 shooting splits over 42 games with Beijing last season. The 22-year-old boasts excellent size at power forward (6-foot-11) and has shot 38.4 percent from deep on 5.0 attempts per game over his last three seasons. However, he has a slight frame and is limited as a ball-handler, which could restrict what he can do on both ends at the next level.

This marks the second straight preseason that the Nets, owned by Taiwanese billionaire Joe Tsai, have brought a Chinese player to training camp. Brooklyn signed Jacky Cui last summer, eventually giving him a two-year, two-way contract. However, the team waived him after he suffered a torn ACL while playing in the G League with the Long Island Nets.

The Nets' signing of Zeng gives them 21 players on their training camp roster, if you include unsigned restricted free agent Cam Thomas. That is the maximum amount NBA teams are allowed to carry. Of the 21 players, 13 are on guaranteed, standard contracts (including Thomas).