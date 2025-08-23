The Carolina Panthers are still searching for proof that Bryce Young was worth the franchise-altering move they made in 2023. The former No. 1 pick has struggled through two uneven seasons. As of this writing, he has compiled a 6-22 record as a starter. Sure, the flashes of talent are there. However, the consistency hasn’t followed. In the NFL, patience runs out quickly. That’s why 2025 is such a critical season, not only for Young but for the Panthers’ long-term direction. With new weapons in the fold and a coaching staff intent on maximizing their young quarterback, Carolina may need one final move before Week 1 to give Young the support system he needs to thrive.

The Panthers’ Preseason So Far

Bryce Young, of course, was the top pick of the 2023 draft. He enters a pivotal third season in Charlotte with pressure mounting to turn potential into wins. He must prove the franchise didn’t err in making that blockbuster trade with Chicago for the No. 1 pick. To support his growth, the Panthers drafted elite wideout Tetairoa McMillan in the first round and retained their starting offensive line. That should set the stage for Young to finally take a meaningful step forward. The Alabama product’s final three games of last season showed glimpses of progress. Now, though, it’s time to convert flashes into victories.

McMillan’s arrival, paired with Xavier Legette and veteran Adam Thielen, gives Carolina one of its most promising receiver groups in years. That's provided the offensive line can hold up. On defense, Jaycee Horn continues to shine, though the unit as a whole still lags behind. The Panthers’ preseason wrapped up with an 0-3 record following a 19-10 loss to the Steelers. Yes, the winless slate doesn’t doom Carolina’s regular season. That said, it reinforces how much work remains and underscores the urgency to add another playmaker before Week 1 kicks off.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the last-minute trade that the Carolina Panthers must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.

Why Tight End Is the Missing Piece

The Panthers have invested in their wide receiver corps, but the tight end position remains a glaring hole. Right now, Tommy Tremble sits atop the depth chart, with Ja’Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, and James Mitchell rounding out a crowded but uninspiring group. Tremble has flashed at times but hasn’t proven he can be a reliable safety valve or red-zone weapon for Young. Sanders is still developing, while the rest project as depth pieces at best.

That’s a problem, because young quarterbacks thrive with dependable tight ends. From Patrick Mahomes with Travis Kelce to Josh Allen with Dawson Knox (and later Dalton Kincaid), the blueprint is clear. Give your passer a security blanket over the middle and in the red zone. Without one, the Panthers are putting too much pressure on Young to force plays to his receivers.

The Trade That Makes Sense

Carolina Panthers: 2026 Day 3 pick for Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

This is the bold move Carolina needs to make. Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick in 2021. He looked like a future superstar after a 1,000-yard rookie campaign. However, injuries, inconsistent quarterback play, and Atlanta’s offensive woes have caused his production to crater. Over the past two seasons combined, Pitts has managed just 243 yards. That's less than a quarter of what he posted in his rookie year alone.

Despite the regression, the upside is undeniable. Pitts is still just 24, with rare size, athleticism, and route-running ability. He hasn’t lost his talent; he’s just been stuck in a system that hasn’t maximized him. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to return to form.

For the Panthers, acquiring Pitts for a fourth or fifth-round pick is the kind of calculated gamble that could pay massive dividends. Imagine a passing attack featuring McMillan, Legette, and Thielen on the outside, with Pitts patrolling the seams and serving as Young’s red-zone outlet. That’s a group that could finally help Carolina’s young quarterback break through.

The Falcons’ Side of the Deal

Of course, there’s risk in trading within the division. Atlanta wouldn’t be thrilled at the thought of Pitts resurrecting his career in Charlotte. Still, the Falcons are in a bind. They’re missing their 2026 first- and fifth-round picks, and moving Pitts for a Day 3 pick would give them much-needed draft capital to restock. With his role diminished and his contract situation looming, Pitts is no longer the centerpiece they once envisioned. For Atlanta, recouping value now makes more sense than letting him walk later for nothing.

Why Carolina Must Act Now

The Panthers can’t afford another wasted year of Young’s development. With three straight losing seasons, the pressure is mounting for this front office and coaching staff to show progress. Adding Pitts would send a message to the locker room and fan base that the team is committed to winning now.

The NFC South is wide open. New Orleans is inconsistent, Tampa Bay is retooling, and Atlanta remains unproven. A single bold move could tilt the balance of power. For Carolina, acquiring Pitts could mean the difference between another last-place finish and a genuine playoff push.

A Gamble Worth Taking

Kyle Pitts hasn’t lived up to his draft billing yet, but his potential is too tantalizing to ignore. For the cost of a Day 3 pick, the Panthers could secure a tight end who gives Bryce Young the safety net he desperately needs. With McMillan, Legette, and Thielen stretching defenses on the outside, Pitts could thrive in a featured role in Carolina’s offense.

It’s a gamble, yes, but it's one that fits perfectly with where the Panthers are right now. Bryce Young needs every weapon he can get. The Panthers need to show urgency. And Kyle Pitts needs a fresh start. This is the rare trade that could change everything for all parties involved.