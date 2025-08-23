Elijah Mitchell continues to push for a roster spot as the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their preseason finale Friday night, and his most recent outing delivered more than just another score—it delivered a message. Mitchell’s preseason touchdown stood out in a 29-27 loss to the Chicago Bears, showcasing why he could be a key piece in the team’s backfield equation.

The 27-year-old back is no stranger to the spotlight. Though not considered one of the league’s elite, Mitchell turned heads with a dynamic rookie campaign in 2021 that cemented him as a reliable option in San Francisco’s offense. He later appeared in Super Bowl LVIII with the 49ers in February 2024, rushing twice for eight yards in a narrow 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs—the very team whose roster he’s now fighting to make as August winds down.

In a third-quarter drive against Chicago, Mitchell capitalized on limited touches, punching in a 2-yard score that briefly extended the Kansas City lead. The NFL posted the clip on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the burst and vision that fueled his standout rookie season.

The touchdown, though not game-changing on the scoreboard, was pivotal for Mitchell personally. In a crowded running back room, he continues to build a compelling case for inclusion. With Isiah Pacheco locked in as the starter and veteran Kareem Hunt in the mix, Mitchell is also competing with rookie Breshard Smith, who’s shown flashes of promise this summer himself. The team's running back depth remains under scrutiny headed into 2025—and Mitchell’s performance only adds fuel to the conversation.

He finished the game with six carries for 24 yards and the touchdown, averaging four yards per carry. But more than the stats, it was his decisiveness and control that stood out. His knack for getting north-south with urgency has made him a reliable option in short-yardage scenarios, something Kansas City could lean on as they chase another Super Bowl berth.

For head coach Andy Reid and the coaching staff, final roster decisions are imminent. Mitchell’s ability to contribute not just as a runner but in pass protection and on special teams may ultimately decide his fate. If nothing else, his preseason touchdown served as a strong final argument in a crowded field.

Headed into his fifth NFL season after being drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, Mitchell’s journey from injury castoff to preseason standout embodies the resilience often found in overlooked veterans. The Chiefs running back depth is still evolving—but if Mitchell stays healthy, Kansas City may have quietly found a valuable contributor.