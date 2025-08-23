We have a double-doinker, ladies and gentlemen! The Tennessee Titans had their new place kicker Joey Slye play during their preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings to get some reps in. During the game, Slye lined up for a 53-yard field goal. The Titans kicker made the kick, but not before giving fans a heart attack on the way in.

Joey Slye double doinks it in from 53 yards! Watch on CBS

Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/l3RYfu2L4h — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Titans wound up with the win, with Slye's double-doink being the final points scored in the game.

Unlike the infamous double-doinker by former Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey in the 2017 playoffs, this kick by Slye went in. Still, double-doinkers are inherently amusing because they happen so rarely.

Slye was signed by the Titans during the 2025 offseason. Last season, Tennessee opened the season with veteran Nick Folk as their starting kicker. They eventually moved to Brayden Narveson and Matthew Wright late in the season with Folk suffering an injury. Folk played in fourteen games, missing just one field goal out of 22 attempts and all of his 25 extra-point attempts. He signed with the Jets during the offseason.

Last season, Slye took over the New England Patriots' starting job over Chad Ryland in the preseason. He made 26 of his 33 kicks last season for a 78.8% success rate. He missed one of his 26 extra point attempts as well. His longest made kick last season was 63 yards, and he made six of his nine attempts from 50 yards or further. Save for his sophomore season, he's made at least half of his attempts from 50 yards or further.

The Titans are entering the 2025 NFL season with slightly raised expectations. With the first overall pick in this year's draft, they took former Miami quarterback Cam Ward. While the playoffs are still a high bar for them to clear, Tennessee is just hoping to see some improvement from their 3-14 campaign last season. They still have a solid wide receiver group led by Calvin Ridley and a defense that has a few headliners.